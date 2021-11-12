Luxa doesn’t set a streak at Cruzeiro and says: “there won’t be any rivalry with Atlético”

Vanderlei Luxemburgo continues without guaranteeing his stay at Cruzeiro in 2022. The coach is cautious when saying whether he will remain at the club for next season. He explains that he is awaiting the position of president Sérgio Santos Rodrigues on the arrival of an investor for the transformation of the club into SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol).

The technician spoke about his contractual situation in an exclusive interview with Super FM Radio 91.7 in the early afternoon of this Friday (12). Luxembourg explains its situation in Fox Corner II today.

“People think that a contract renewal goes through yes or no, but no, they go through a project. I was a manager at Palmeiras, I was a manager at Corinthians. I know that, if there is an investor, he will want to put someone on his part in the soccer. Suddenly, he doesn’t want me to be the coach, he prefers another coach. These things are all in the air. With this experience, I know it’s there. that fits what I think. I want to know who the investor is, a series of things that are more important than yes or no,” he said.

Luxembourg still explains what he expects for the next edition of the Brazilian Championship Series B: “It doesn’t go through the stay or not, it goes through the project, through planning. Which clubs will be relegated? That’s very important. Two from São Paulo have gone up. There’s practically Sport and Náutico in Recife. Traditional clubs such as Náutico, Ponte Preta, Chapecoense, Juventude, have to rethink their planning. It will be a Series A disguised as a Series B. The planning has to be a little better than I imagined.”

“I’m clear, there is no rivalry against Atlético, Cruzeiro has to return to Serie A. The Cruzeiro x Atlético rivalry, if we put it as a priority, did not reach the end of the Minas Gerais Championship. The energy direction, on the positive side, is the Cup from Brazil, and arrive with the team fighting between the four next year. The Minas Gerais Championship will be a preparation for us to give conditions to the kids who rise to the professional level,” he added.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.