Luxa wants Cruzeiro champion and warns the group: ‘you have to want more to be here’

In the behind-the-scenes video of Cruzeiro’s 2-0 victory over Brusque, in a game held last Tuesday night (9), at Mineirão, for the 35th round of the Series B Brazilian Championship, coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo was filmed in the starred locker room speaking to their athletes after the game, highlighting the importance of the result, but also already alerting them to the next season, where the focus on access needs to be total.

The coach from Cruzeiro stressed to the group that remaining in Serie B is too little for a team the size of Cruzeiro. Thinking about 2022, Luxembourg wants players committed to the goal of being champions.

“I was born into football to be celebrating a title or qualifying for the First Division. I was born for this. Be happy that you managed to keep Cruzeiro in the Second Division. If it fell, it was a horrible thing. You kept it! But inside, it’s very little, guys. It’s really little”, declared the coach from Cruzeiro.

“I’m not dissatisfied with you. On the contrary, I’m satisfied, because you guys respected me and worked so hard. But, for me, who’m used to winning ‘fucking’, getting ‘fuckin’, it hurts. It’s too little for those who think big. You have to want more to be here,” added Luxemburg.

Luxembourg had its name shouted by the fans after the victory at Mineirão, recognition by the fans and already a message for the next season. However, the commander did not want to nail his sequel to the club, even with president Sérgio Santos Rodrigues recently saying that the link with the coach was confirmed.

“In 2002 I spoke to the players the following: ‘damn, there was one goal missing for us to qualify in eighth place and go to the quarterfinals of the Brazilian Nationals. But next year I want to be champion. And we were champions! I want a man to win the championship”, concluded the professor, recalling his experience in Cruzeiro from 2002 to 2003.

Luxury performance so far

With Luxembourg, Cruzeiro won 33 of its 46 current points. There are eight wins, nine draws and only three defeats, with 55% of the points being used. The performance is practically similar to that of Avaí, third place in the B Series, with 55.2% utilization. There were 23 goals scored and 15 conceded, a defensive sequence that helped Cruzeiro leave the negative record of worst defense in the second league and today add a total of 40 goals conceded, the 14th defensive performance of the second division.

