Luxembourg lists reinforcements for 2022, but, still without guarantees, distances itself from renewal in Cruzeiro | cruise

With two weeks to go before the end of the Brazilian Series B, coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo distances himself from his desire for the 2022 season: continue on the cruise. According to the ge , the coach is still waiting for the guarantees he wants from the club to renew the contract and, at this moment, he is not willing to sign the renewal. A signal was given at the last press conference.

More Cruise News

What are the key guarantees for Vanderlei Luxembourg to renew?

Pay off FIFA debts. Value reaches R$ 13 million.

Guaranteed wages on time.

Guarantee of financial support to hire “reinforcements to add”.

But Luxembourg has not yet thrown in the towel for contract renewal. However, you want to have the above guarantees to sign the new contract. The ge had previously brought the coach’s uncertainty. The impasse does not involve the coach’s remuneration, nor his technical committee.

Luxa wants to have an outcome as soon as possible to be sure of her future and of her coaching staff (Maurício Copertino, Antônio Mello and Ricardo Rocha). Cruzeiro, in turn, seeks to demonstrate these guarantees to the coach. There is optimism in the club to reach an agreement.

1 of 3 Vanderlei Luxemburgo, from Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Vanderlei Luxemburgo, from Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Luxa has a special affection for Cruzeiro and wants to stay. However, he still doesn’t feel secure for the renovation so far. So much so that the coach and his personal coaching staff also have back wages. Officially, Cruzeiro claims that it only has a month in debt to the coach and the commission.

The idea of ​​the club from Minas Gerais is to sign a new contract with Luxembourg as Sociedade Anônima de Futebol (SAF), which will be implemented in December. This is the argument of president Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, who runs after new resources.

An important link to try to resolve the impasse is the businessman and natural advisor of Cruzeiro, Pedro Lourenço. Luxembourg is close to Pedrinho, who was important to catch up on salaries on arrival of coach and also now, when there was a new accumulation.

While waiting for Cruzeiro’s guarantees, Vanderlei Luxemburgo is already planning the 2022 season. ge, the coach has already prepared a list of names and positions to reinforce Cruzeiro. The initial wish is to have “five to six names to add” to the cast. The club, officially, says it still doesn’t have a ready list of reinforcements, but “names under study”.

2 of 3 Cruzeiro Cast with Vanderlei Luxemburgo — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro Cast with Vanderlei Luxemburgo — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro

The Luxembourg technical committee is also already analyzing the names of the current squad that will not continue in 2022, as well as the base players that Luxembourg sought information and analyzed to compose the group. The idea is to start the season with 28 players.