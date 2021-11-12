mad cow rerun panic lasted two hours and ox recovers on B3

Vaccinated for more than two months of mad cow, when the ox plummeted into B3 (B3SA3) and in physical terms, this Thursday (11) afternoon, the market revived a panic similar to that of September 2, when information about the disease was leaked before the Map confirmed the investigation.

Fortunately, the herd effect of speculators undoing future positions only lasted a couple of hours today.

When the December maturity exceeded more than 3% indentation, the Ministry released a statement saying that suspected cases of human contamination, in analyzes by Fiocruz, are associated with Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD).

Nothing to do with mad cow, despite similar symptoms, hence the buyers came back and B3 got out of the scare in this asset. Remembering that the Ox reaction has been strong for almost a week, even without China in the buying end since the events at the beginning of the month before last.

Recovery took place in all contracts. December did not have time to return to the positive, but retreated only 0.30%, to BRL 312.30, and January rose 0.33%, to BRL 319.05.

In the physical market, the impact of the confusion was perhaps small, because the bulk of the business takes place in the morning.