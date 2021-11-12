Magalu, Natura and Embraer slump after 3Q21 results; Ibovespa drops By Investing.com



© Reuters



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – With the quarterly balances influencing the prices this morning, the retreat 0.34%, with 107,229 points at 10:36 am. Magazine Luiza, Natura and Embraer led the declines, while Americanas, Lojas Americanas (SA:) and Grupo Soma (SA:) stand out among the highs in the index.

See the main corporate news of the day.

Light (SA:) – Light ended the third quarter of 2021 with a consolidated amount of R$ 364 million, which represents a growth of 167.6% compared to the amount calculated in the same period last year. The shares rise 0.32%, to R$ 12.48.

Renner Stores (SA:) – Lojas Renner reported a loss of BRL 172 million in the third quarter of 2021. The number reverses the loss of BRL 82.9 million in the same period in 2020. Assets drop 0.77%, to BRL 33.67.

Unipar (SA:) – Unipar’s reached R$ 788.1 million in the third quarter of this year, an increase of 404% compared to the same period last year. O

The president of Unipar, Mauricio Russomano, also stated that he is seeking a third project for self-production of energy from renewable sources, which should make the chemical company produce 70% of what it consumes by 2023. The shares soar 4.56%, the R $91.84.

Eztec (SA:) – The São Paulo developer Eztec obtained R$145.247 million in the third quarter of 2021, an amount 20.8% higher than in the same period in 2020. Ebitda was R$ 119 million, 20.2% higher on the same basis of comparison. Assets appreciate 0.37% at R$21.77.

HOUSE:) – C&A recorded R$243.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. With this result, the company reversed a loss of R$28.2 million in 3Q20. The Adjusted Ebitda was negative by R$ 13.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, an improvement of 48.7% compared to the same period last year. Shares rise 1.75%, to R$8.12.

Cyrela (SA:) – Cyrela Brazil Realty closed the third quarter of 2021 with Assets advance 0.12%, at R$ 16.59.

Blue (SA:) – Azul recorded BRL 2.24 billion in the third quarter of the year, increasing losses compared to the same period last year, when the result was negative by BRL 1.22 billion. The papers retreat 1.52%, to R$ 28.60.

Petrobras (SA:) – Petrobras signed a contract with F&M Resources, a wholly owned subsidiary of Forbes & Manhattan, to sell the shares of the company that will own the Shale Industrialization Unit (SIX) in São Mateus do Sul, Paraná, for US$ 33 million. Of this amount, US$ 3 million will be paid on this date, as a guarantee, and US$ 30 million, at the closing of the operation, subject to adjustments provided for in the contract, informed the oil company, in a material fact.

In addition, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said this Thursday that there was an informal conversation in the government about the privatization of Petrobras, citing the idea that the shares in the oil company held by BNDES would go to a poverty eradication fund. Shares drop 0.76% to R$26.25.

CPFL (SA:) – CPFL Energia’s increased 6.2% in the third quarter compared to the same period last year, to R$1.436 billion. The Ebitda was R$ 2.596 billion, an increase of 32.8%, while the company’s net operating revenue advanced 43.8%, to R$ 11.190 billion. The shares rise 1.68%, to R$ 28.51.

Course (SA:) – Rumo registered a drop of 70.4% from the third quarter, to R$51 million. Ebitda reached R$903 million in the third quarter, down 18.9% year-on-year. Shares drop 0.99% to R$17.01.

PagSeguro (NYSE:) (SA:) – PagSeguro recorded R$ 321.5 million in the third quarter of this year, an increase of 22.1% compared to the same period last year. The company’s Ebitda was R$ 741.5 million, up 39.8% year-on-year.

Sanepar (SA:) – The Paraná Sanitation Company (Sanepar) reported R$267.3 million in the third quarter, an increase of 62.4% compared to the R$164.4 million reported in the same period last year. Ebitda reached R$ 592.1 million, an advance of 51%. The papers advance 1.87, R$ 20.11.

B3 (SA:) – B3 reported attributable to shareholders of R$1.17 billion in the third quarter, up 3.4% compared to 3Q20. Recurring net income reached R$1.3 billion, an increase of 13%. Shares appreciate 0.68% at R$13.24.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:) (SA:)- ArcelorMittal has just announced an investment of R$4.3 billion in its Brazilian operation until 2024. The investments will be made in the Monlevade Plant, in the city of João Monlevade, and in the Serra Azul Mine, in Itatiaiuçu, both in Minas Gerais .

CCR (SA:) – CCR had a comparable of R$180.9 million in 3Q21, an increase of around 53% over a year earlier. The adjusted Ebitda rose 21.1%, to R$ 1.61 billion and the Ebitda margin evolved 3.3 percentage points, to 63.1%. Assets rise 0.34%, to R$ 11.92.

Energisa (SA:) – Energisa reported a consolidated balance of R$863.9 million for the third quarter of 2021, down 6.3% from the same period last year. The shares advance 1.83%, at R$ 15.61.

Being Educational (SA:) – Ser Educacional ended 3Q21 with an adjusted amount of R$7.455 million, reversing a loss of R$1.301 million calculated in the same period last year. The adjusted Ebitda totaled 67.956 million, an advance of 24% compared to the same stage in 2020. Without adjustment, the Ebitda was R$ 79.036 million, an advance of 47.7% compared to a year. Assets rise 0.43%, to R$ 11.57.

Sabesp (SA:) – Sabesp reported R$468.6 million in the third quarter, 11.1% more than the earnings calculated a year earlier. Net revenue was up 16.1%, reaching R$5.15 billion. The cash generation measured by Ebitda was R$ 1.79 billion in adjusted values, 18.2% above the same period in 2020. The papers retreat 0.05%, to R$ 36.91.

Raizen (SA:) – Raizen recorded R$ 1.07 billion in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021/2022 – equivalent to the third quarter of the year -, an increase of 149% compared to the same period of the previous year. Shares fall 2.50%, R$ 6.63.

Cemig (SA:) – Cemig reported R$421.05 million in the third quarter of this year, a drop of 27% over the same period last year. Ebitda adjusted by the exclusion of non-recurring items, increased by 6.4% on an annual basis, to R$ 1.468 billion, while the Ebitda margin went from 20.76% to 18.51%, a reduction of 2.25 pp. Assets advance 0.79%, to R$ 14.06.

Natura (SA:) – Natura released a R$ 272.9 million in the third quarter, a drop of 28.5% over the result of a year before, and an Ebitda of R$ 819.1 million. The company also announced a new share buyback program worth up to R$1.5 billion and is considering moving its main listing from B3 to the New York Stock Exchange, keeping BDRs listed in Brazil. The shares retreat 8.77%, to R$ 36.51.

Magazine Luiza (SA:) – Magazine Luiza reported that its adjusted from July to September totaled R$22.6 million, almost 90% down from the R$215.9 million reported a year earlier. Adjusted Ebitda dropped 37.5% yoy, to R$351 million. The Ebitda margin dropped from 6.8% to 4.1%. Shares plummet 9.67% to R$12.33.

American (SA:) – Americanas released one of BRL 240.6 million, a strong increase compared to BRL 36 million in the same period in 2020, when the tax effects account is included in the PIS/Cofins calculation basis. Assets soar 9.17%, at R$ 38.58.

Hapvida (SA:) – Hapvida had R$43.7 million from July to September, down 82.4% from a year earlier. During the period, the total loss ratio rose from 60.4% to 72.3%. The papers fall 0.22%, to R$ 13.71.

Alliar (SA:) – In the third quarter of 2021, Alliar presented gross revenue of R$ 321.2 million, an increase of 15.2% compared to the same period last year. The shares advance 0.52%, to R$ 13.63.

Embraer (SA:) – Embraer informed that it became aware of the Brazilian government’s decision to unilaterally reduce by 25% the value of contracts signed with the company and one of its subsidiaries, in 2014, involving the supply of 28 KC-390 aircraft.

The company also announced an agreement with Dutch startup multiSIM to discuss a potential partnership for defense training solutions for civil and military use. Assets fall 4.44%, to R$ 21.97.

Marfrig (SA:) – Marfrig’s joint venture, PlantPlus Foods LLC, signed definitive agreements to acquire Sol Cuisine, for approximately US$ 140 million, of which Marfrig will capitalize approximately US$ 100 million, referring to its participation in the joint venture, through its own cash. . The shares rise 1.19%, to R$ 26.46.

Hering (SA:) – Hering recorded R$22.6 million attributable to controllers in the third quarter, reversing a profit of R$155.5 million obtained in 3Q20.

Renova Energia (SA:) – Cemig’s subsidiary, Cemig GT, sold all of its interest and credits in Renova Energia for R$ 60 million to the AP Energias Renováveis ​​fund, owned by Angra Partners. The shares rise 3.87%, to R$ 8.86.