Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) has 89% lower profit in 3Q21

O Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) posted adjusted net income of R$ 22.6 million, a decrease of 89.53% compared to the same period in 2020.

The balance sheet reminds that, taking into account non-recurring accounting effects, net income was down 30%, to BRL 143.5 million, compared to the third quarter of 2020, when it recorded a positive result of BRL 206 million.

At Magazine Luiza’s total sales grew 12.0%, to R$13.8 billion, reflecting the 22.2% increase in total e-commerce, a result that offset the 8% reduction in sales at physical stores. The performance of physical stores was impacted by the worsening of macroeconomic indicators throughout the quarter, such as the increase in inflation and interest rates.

Adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) totaled R$351.0 million, down 37.4%. The increase in expenses in relation to net revenue pressured the adjusted Ebitda margin, which went from 6.8% to 4.1% in the third quarter of 2021.

According to Magazine Luiza’s balance sheet, the percentage of adjusted operating expenses in relation to net revenue was 20.6%, an increase of 1.1 percentage points compared to last year, due to the lower dilution of expenses in physical stores and the increase in marketing expenses in and -commerce.

The retailer’s gross margin was 24.7%, a 1.5 percentage point reduction reflecting the greater share of e-commerce in total sales (72.3%) and partially due to the increase in cost of goods sold inflation.

Operating cash generation totaled R$221.8 million, influenced by the positive results and the variation in working capital. In September, the adjusted net cash position was BRL 6.8 billion and the total adjusted cash position was BRL 9.1 billion, including proceeds from the follow-on share offering completed in July, in the amount of R$3.9 billion.

Magazine Luiza sold BRL 3.5 billion on the marketplace

Until September, the Magalu had 120 thousand sellers on the marketplace, which sold R$3.5 billion in the third quarter, a 67% growth compared to the same period in 2020. 3p started to represent 35% of the company’s online sales. On SuperApp, the retailer had 37.9 million active users per month.

According to Magazine Luiza result in the third quarter of 2021, the quantity of items sold in 3p is higher than 1p since September. “And in October, Magalu’s marketplace sales growth was triple-digit. This growth has been influenced both by the evolution of older sellers and by the increasingly better performance of new ones,” said the company.

The company ended the third quarter with 1,413 stores, 1,010 of which were conventional, 219 virtual and 184 kiosks — a partnership with Lojas Marisa () and the supermarket chain Semar. 74 new units were opened, including the first 34 stores in the State of Rio de Janeiro.

MGLU3 quote today

Before the disclosure of the result of the Magazine Luiza, the retailer’s share closed up 4.84%, to R$ 13.65.