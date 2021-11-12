Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) has adjusted profit of R$22.6m in the 3rd quarter, down 89%; e-commerce sales reach BRL 10 billion

SAO PAULO – Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) released its numbers for the third quarter of 2021 this Thursday (11), recording an adjusted net profit of R$ 22.6 million, a drop of 89.5% compared to R$ $215.9 million recorded in the same period last year.

Considering non-recurring net earnings, net income was R$143.5 million, 30.3% lower compared to the third quarter of 2020, when it had a positive result of R$206 million.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) reached R$351 million in the period, down 37.5% year-on-year, while adjusted Ebitda was R$561.2 millions.

The company highlighted that there was a reduction in profitability due to the lower volume of sales in physical stores, since they are the most mature and profitable channel in the Magalu ecosystem.

In the quarter, total sales, including physical stores, e-commerce with own inventory (1P) and marketplace (3P) grew 12%, to R$13.8 billion, reflecting the 22% increase in total e-commerce, but 8% drop in physical stores. E-commerce reached R$ 10 billion for the first time and represented 72.46% of total sales.

The decrease in gross margin and the increase in expenses in relation to net revenue influenced the adjusted Ebitda margin (Ebitda on net revenue), which went from 6.8% in the third quarter of 2020 to 4.1% in the third quarter of 2021, a low of 2.7 percentage points, the company pointed out.

In the quarter, the adjusted gross margin was 24.7%, a reduction of 1.5 percentage points when compared to the same period in 2020 (26.2%), reflecting the greater share of e-commerce in total sales (representing 72.3% of the company’s total sales in 3Q21) and, partially, the increase in cost of goods sold inflation.

The percentage of adjusted operating expenses in relation to net revenue was 20.6% in the quarter, an increase of 1.1 percentage points in the annual comparison due to the lower dilution of expenses in physical stores and the increase in marketing expenses in e- commerce. “It is worth noting that in relation to total sales, that is, including the marketplace, expenses represented 13.2%, a reduction of 0.4 percentage point compared to 3Q20”, pointed out the company.

Acceleration in digital, reduction in physical stores

Magalu points out that, in the third quarter of 2021, the company’s marketplace sales grew 67% over the same period last year, to BRL 3.5 billion, now representing 35% of Magalu’s e-commerce sales . In the last two years, the expansion was more than 300%. Since September, the quantity of 3P items sold is already greater than that of its own stock. In the 1P, the increase in the annual comparison was 7%, from R$6.1 billion to R$6.5 billion.

The company also informed that, in October, sales growth in Magalu’s marketplace was three-digit. “This growth has been influenced both by the evolution of older sellers, and by the increasingly better performance of new ones”, pointed out the company.

Total e-commerce, in turn, grew 22% in the third quarter compared to the previous year, going from BRL 8.2 billion to BRL 10 billion. With that, for the first time, Magalu’s digital quarterly sales went to R$ 10 billion. In the last two years, Magalu’s e-commerce has tripled in size, the company highlighted.

On the other hand, there was an 8% reduction in sales in physical stores on an annual basis, a performance impacted by the worsening of macroeconomic indicators throughout the quarter, such as the increase in inflation and interest rates, and also by the strong basis of comparison ( growth of 18.3% in the third quarter of 2020).

Thus, in total, adding physical stores, e-commerce with its own inventory and marketplace, sales grew 12%, to R$ 13.8 billion.

Magalu also highlights that it is rapidly advancing in new categories with greater recurrence and smaller tickets, with fashion being an example with the reformulation of Mundo Moda in SuperApp. In the beauty category, the retailer gained four percentage points of market share, according to Neotrust.

Cash generation and fintech

In the quarter, operating cash flow was R$221.8 million, influenced by the positive results and the variation in working capital. In the last 12 months, cash flow from operations, adjusted for credit card receivables, was R$219.5 million. In September 2021, the adjusted net cash position was R$6.8 billion and the total adjusted cash position was R$9.1 billion, including the proceeds from the subsequent share offering completed in July 2021, in the amount of R$3.9 billion.

In the fintech segment, the total volume of processed transactions (TPV) exceeded R$ 18.5 billion in the quarter, growing 98.5%. In September, the credit card base reached 6.6 million cards, growing 33.3% year-on-year.

Credit card sales grew 47.3% in the period, reaching R$10.9 billion in the period, and the credit card portfolio reached R$15.1 billion at the end of 3Q21. In September, MagaluPay reached the mark of 4.0 million open accounts, boosted by the “Cashback of the Million” campaign, pointed out the company.

