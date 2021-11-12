Magazine Luiza’s sales slow in the 3rd quarter and profit drops by almost 90%

O Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) saw a sharp drop in third-quarter profit as the slowdown in sales after a spike during the first few months of the pandemic and higher marketing spending weighed on the company’s margin. retailer.

The company announced on Thursday that its adjusted profit from July to September totaled 22.6 million reais, almost 90% down from the 215.9 million reported a year earlier.

Total sales, including physical stores, e-commerce with own inventory and marketplace (3P) grew 12% year-on-year, to 13.8 billion reais, boosted by ecommerce, which increased 22%, and 8% reduction in physical stores. Last year, the company’s e-commerce had a jump of 148%.

“The performance of physical stores was impacted by the worsening of macroeconomic indicators such as the increase in inflation and interest rates”, stated Magazine Luiza in the report.

Reflecting the continued gain in the share of digital channels in sales, the company’s adjusted gross margin dropped 1.5 percentage points year-on-year to 24.7%.

Even so, the company quoted consulting data to say that it had gained market share in the period.

And adjusted operating expenses rose to 20.6% of net revenue, an increase of 1.1 point, with less dilution of expenses in physical stores and an increase in expenses for marketing in e-commerce.

With this, the group’s operating result measured by earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) adjusted fell 37.5% in the annual comparison, to 351 million reais. The Ebitda margin dropped from 6.8% to 4.1%.

Magazine Luiza also stated that the total of transactions processed by its financial arm totaled 18.5 billion reais in the quarter, a 98.5% increase in one year. The credit card base reached 6.6 million cards, 33.3% higher.

The company ended September with an adjusted cash balance of 9.1 billion reais.

