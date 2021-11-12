Magic The Gathering Arena gains new cards and mechanics; check out

Magic: The Gathering Arena wins today (11) a new collection of cards, Innistrad: Voto Crimson, with new combat mechanics. The set will also have a version for the physical game, which goes on pre-sale starting tomorrow (12) and will be available the following Friday (19th).

Voto Crimson addresses the marriage between two mighty vampires of Innistrad: Olivia Voldaren and Edgar Markov. As part of Olivia’s ambitious plans to harness more power, the bonding ceremony is attended by the most senior members of the vampire community, in a night of terror and blood.

The cards bring some innovations, especially to strengthen player-controlled creatures during the attack. For example, blood tokens, which allow the player to draw a card by paying the mana cost and discarding another card.

Another signifcant change is spells with the power to “remove”. If the player pays the alternative cost of these abilities, he can completely change the effect of some other card by “removing” certain words in square brackets.

On this link, you can check all the new cards in the collection and their different impacts on the game.

Magic The Gathering, new collection Innistrad Voto Crimesim Image: Disclosure/Wizards of the Coast

