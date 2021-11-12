Magic: The Gathering releases dark trailer for Innistrad: Crimson Vote

The event of the century will be bloody!

A new collection is coming in Magic: The Gathering, this time we will continue to explore the terrors of the gothic plane of this multiverse with Innistrad: Vote Crimson, which has just won a chilling cinematic trailer.

In the plot of this collection, we witness the event of the century: The marriage between the bloodthirsty Olivia Voldaren with the old Edgar Markov. As was to be expected from the union of two powerful vampires, the union will be filled with horrors, luxury and a lot of blood. Something we can witness in the trailer that was released today.

In the preview we see a young bride and her suitor being prepared for their glory day. Hesitantly, she tries to give up the walk to her partner, only to be forced to reach the end of her path by magic. It is then that, stuck on a metallic structure, the two face Olivia Voldaren who asks the guests “Lift up your cups, not for a ruddy bride, but for a queen, for power, for dominion over eternal night. For me.”

Watch below:

The collection crimson vote arrives at Magic: The Gathering Arena as of today (11). In the physical version, the cards will have their pre-release tomorrow (12), with the official release taking place on the 19th of this month.

In addition to bringing new cards, the collection features new mechanics, making reference to the great event we see in history. This way, players can strengthen their cards when attacking, “edit” the effects of opponents’ cards and buy cards without paying mana cost. Learn more about the new mechanics in the video below:

So, ready for the new collection?

