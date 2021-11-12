Maiara and Maraisa sing in honor of Marília Mendonça; watch videos

It was held, this Thursday night (11), at the Assembly of God Church, in Goiânia, a worship in honor of singer Marília Mendonça and his uncle and advisor, Abiceli Silveira Dias Filho. The two died in a plane crash in Minas Gerais, on November 5th. The accident also claimed the lives of the pilot and co-pilot of the aircraft and the producer of the queen of suffering.

The ceremony was restricted to family and friends close to the singer and had the participation of Marília’s mother, Ruth Dias; of ex-boyfriend Murilo Ruff; by the duos Maiara and Maraisa and Henrique and Juliano and Hugo and Henrique.

The Gospel Channel Brazil profile on Instagram published videos of moments, during the service, when the duo Maiara and Maraisa went up to the altar to sing the religious song ‘Sou humano’, by Bruna Karla. Maiara got emotional and started to cry in the middle of the song.

“May we have great faith, never give up on your dreams. I’m sure she (Marília) will be up there sending all her strength, together with God. God is everything, he knows everything,” said singer Maiara .

A seventh-day mass was also held this night in honor of the singer’s producer, 32-year-old Henrique Bonfim Ribeiro. Henrique was buried in Salvador, but friends asked that a tribute be held in the capital of Goiás, where he lived for over 10 years.

The G1 portal reported that Marília Mendonça’s mother, Ruth Dias, spoke about the pain of loss during the service. “I want to thank my family who are all here. Guys, the loss is great, it’s too much pain. I lost my brother, I lost my daughter and a producer who was almost a son, but God has strengthened me,” said Ruth.

Marília Mendonça died at 26 on the afternoon of Friday (5) in a plane crash in the rural area of ​​Piedade de Caratinga, in eastern Minas Gerais. In addition to her, the other four occupants of the aircraft died in the crash.

Besides Marília, Henrique Ribeiro, producer, were on the plane; Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, uncle and advisor; Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior, pilot; and Tarciso Pessoa Viana, co-pilot.