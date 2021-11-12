Maiara and Maraisa will perform in Caratinga, the city where Marília Mendonça’s plane crashed

RIO – The duo Maiara and Maraisa are going to perform in Caratinga, the city where the plane that killed Marília Mendonça and four other people crashed, last Friday. The presentation will take place next Sunday, November 21, at Parque de Exposições João da Costa Mafra, with the same structure that was being set up to receive Marília. The information was given by businessman Rogério Soares to local TV, the Super Canal TV.

Exclusive: Pilot of the plane carrying Marília Mendonça twice communicated the landing procedure by radio

Friends and partners of singer Marília Mendonça, whose death completes seven days this Friday, the duo Maiara and Maraísa resume their concert schedule on this very day. The first show will be in Apucarana, Paraná, where the people of Mato Grosso will need to travel by plane, despite the trauma still caused by the accident with the aircraft in which Marília and four other people died, on their way to a concert in Piedade de Caratinga, in Minas Gerais. “May love be greater than fear,” posted Maraisa on her social media profile.

Witness: Land owner saw the plane crash

Maiara also spoke up when announcing the resumption of the duo’s agenda: “The best way to continue believing that things will be okay is simply to keep working with the same truth and the same dreams as always. While Maiara and Maraisa are on top of a On stage, the memory of our Queen will be remembered in the best possible way. We ask everyone to be our third voice, to give us strength in these difficult days and for the music to win once again!”

In Caratinga (MG):Juliano, from the duo with Henrique, went by jet to accompany the departure by plane

The two sisters participated yesterday in a service held just for family and friends of Marília, in Goiânia. Maiara and Maraisa sang and spoke of the deep brotherhood that united the three. Also present were the duo Henrique and Juliano and Murilo Huff, father of the singer’s son. Marília’s mother, Ruth Moreira, spoke for the first time after her loss. She highlighted the joy and intensity of her daughter, “who filled the whole house.”


