Malala Yousafzai Marries in UK – International

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom – Malala Yousafzai, a girls’ education activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner, got married this Tuesday, 9 in Birmingham, UK.

Malala and Asser, her husband, held a small ceremony and celebrated at home with their families. “Today is a precious day in my life. Asser and I got married to be partners for life,” she wrote on Twitter, adding four photos to the post.

Malala gave no information about her husband other than his first name. Internet users have identified him as Asser Malik, general manager of the Cricket Council’s High Performance Center. Pakistan. Reuters was unable to confirm the information.

Malala survived a shot fired by a fighter from the Taliban when she was 15 years old, in 2012. The activist is revered in many parts of the world, especially in Western countries, for her personal courage and eloquence in defending the rights of girls and women. In Pakistan, his activism divided public opinion.

In July of this year, Malala told the vogue British woman who wasn’t sure she was getting married. “I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have someone in your life, why do you have to sign the marriage papers, why can’t it be just a partnership?”, he declared in an interview.

The comment drew criticism from many social media users in Pakistan at the time. /REUTERS