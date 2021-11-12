Man stabs passengers on buses in Greater Belo Horizonte; a woman died | Minas Gerais

A knife attack inside a bus provoked the death of a 43-year-old woman and left three men injured, in Contagem, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, in the early afternoon of this Friday (11).

According to the Military Police (PM), the 30-year-old suspect was arrested. The weapon used in the crime was seized. Until the last update of this report, there was no information about the motivation of the crime.

The victims were on a collective bus on line 6120, which passed through BR-040, when they were stabbed. Initially, only the woman was hit. Passengers tried to defend her, and three were wounded.

Right after the attack, the aggressor got off the vehicle and tried to run away, stealing a motorcycle.

The victims were rescued by teams from Via 040. According to the police, one wounded person went to the Ressaca Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Contagem and the other two, in serious condition, to the city’s Municipal Hospital. The woman was even taken to hospital alive, but she did not resist her injuries.

Firefighters were also on site and helped with first aid.

The Municipal Health Department confirmed the death of one of the victims and said that the wounded were stable at around 1:30 pm.

very shaken, the driver chose not to give an interview at the location. The attack took place at km 525 of the BR-040, in the Kennedy neighborhood. The suspect was arrested on Avenida Wilson Tavares Ribeiro, in the Nacional neighborhood.

According to the PM, the expertise of the Civil Police was called upon.

