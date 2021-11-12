Manu Gavassi launches Gracinha and says he thought of giving up music

I’m tired of being cute. My heart aches for being like this. The more cute I do, the more broken I am inside. Please just save me from me.

Thus Manu Gavassi opens his album which he releases today and bears the same name as the title track. Born from an outburst, “Gracinha” was made under the shower, in ten minutes, with the artist singing on her cell phone after venting with her manager.

In an interview with splash, the singer reaffirms: “I’m tired of being cute.” But what kind of cute? That comical and ironic side that the whole of Brazil loved to know from Manu Gavassi in her participation in “BBB 20” and which earned her the third place on the podium of the Globo reality show.

Image: Gabriela Schmidt/Disclosure

“I made people laugh, I released a lot of funny videos. My personality has a lot of that. It’s natural for me, I didn’t force myself to do anything. It’s just that this side of me has become well known, and people want more,” explains Manu.

“I was scared that I was just going to one side of my personality. That I was basing all my music, everything I could do on being cute, on making fun of myself, on being ironic.”

“Gracinha”, the album, brings a very different Manu Gavassi. More serious, sadder and more reflective. The bubblegum and dance pop of “Manu” (2017), her previous studio album, gives way to a more mature sound, inspired by France and closer to the singer’s current personality. A perfect album for drinking wine on the rug, as she loves it.

“This medium is very cruel. It puts you in a category and makes you believe that the best thing is to be faithful to that category, to be the stereotype that this category can give you. The ‘Manu’ was a lot like that. Nobody forced me to do it. .But I forced myself to be more as pop and cliché as I could.”

Trying to fit in was something that, today, Manu understands has done her a lot of harm. “I don’t regret it at all because I really believe that life is about processes, this is learning. But I remember it was an album that caused me a lot of anxiety. I sometimes left the stage crying.” “Gracinha” makes her much more secure.

“This album is a great thrift store. Because I’m like that. And why not make my art the way I want to do it, without thinking about fitting into a category, about pleasing? The best artists have done historical things without thinking about pleasing anyone , they just did it”, reflects Manu about the new work.

Hugs, drawings and giggles from Sky

Lucas Silveira, who produced Manu Gavassi’s new album, and his daughter Sky Jonz Image: Reproduction/Instagram

At five years old, Sky, daughter of musician Lucas Silveira and skateboarder Karen Jonz, may not even have a clue, but she contributed to Manu Gavassi’s new album. Along with her father, who produced the singer, and her family, she isolated herself in a place to record “Gracinha”.

“Sky gave a whole different ‘mood’ to the album. She influenced a lot. The wisdom of a 5-year-old is something we can’t have anymore. It’s only at this stage that you are pure at this level. I was crying, feeling completely incapable of recording it, and she would come up and give me a hug and hand me a drawing.”

To make her album even more experimental, and also thinking about the isolation that the pandemic required, the singer rented the house over the internet, turned one of the rooms into a studio, and, together with Lucas, started recording all those ideas they exchanged for months via WhatsApp, computer and more screens.

“We even wanted to admit the mistakes. We talked with the microphone on, we recorded a lot of stuff that wasn’t meant to be recorded, we assumed that. Sky laughed sometimes, we let her giggle. And I didn’t cover myself so much from singing perfectly “, sums up about the tranquil atmosphere.

It’s a very personal album, it’s even funny to think that it will exist in the world.

Thank you Mickey

Manu’s phrase that became famous after his direct clash with Felipe Prior in “BBB 20” never made as much sense as it does now. Beyond music, “Gracinha” will be a visual album on Disney+, the Disney streaming service that has released similar works by singers like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish.

“I told them about my project with a twinkle in my eyes that they said, ‘Okay, we want to.’ It was really crazy because I never imagined getting a ‘yes’ from Disney. It was a magical thing.”

The opportunity to take the disc to the platform also helped in Manu’s healing process. “It was really cool to see where I was, even for my low self-esteem, which attacks every other day. I understood that everything I’m doing has value. It was my battle, a goal that I’m very proud of. “

“Gracinha” is now available on music platforms, but the visual album comes out a little later, on November 26, on Disney+.

disappearing in networks

In addition to being busy making a new album, a process that took more than a year, and a series on Netflix (“Maldives” with friend Bruna Marquezine), Manu Gavassi decided to step away from social media by choice. She went nine months without publishing. Being away from that universe of perfect lives was one of the tools that helped her in the process of maturation, self-knowledge and the current search for balance.

“When I was away from social media, when I didn’t have access to expectations, to comparison, I was very sure of what I wanted. When I came back, that feeling came back that I’m not that good, there are people who are much more fucks that I’m more productive. That’s when I realized I needed balance.”

When she returned, even with the process of the new album moving forward, she admits that she even thought about quitting making music. “I confess that when I came back I felt the pressure. From what people were expecting from my first song, whether it would be a big failure, a big success, a big personal achievement. my life? I would be happy doing other things'”

Manu also makes no effort to hide his vulnerability. Today, at age 28, he understands that it is part of the maturation process. “The criticism hurts me so much. I always think I’m doing something wrong. Then I think, ‘Maybe I don’t have to do this. Maybe I can just disappear and never come back to it.’ It’s just that I obviously can’t, because it’s a passion.”

After so much time thinking, chances are you won’t do such a long disappearance again, but neither do you expect a Manu showing your steps 24 hours a day. This is in the past.

“Don’t become a hippie who doesn’t have a social network and will never come back. Nor become someone who is a hostage to it. Who bases his life only on showing things digitally. For me it’s not natural to be like that, it’s not comfortable. At the same time. As long as I know all the wonderful fruits it brings. All the healing, all the connecting with people. I like that too.”