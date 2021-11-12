Manu Gavassi presents and competes with Anitta, Lud, Sonza

Manu Gavassi will be the Brazilian representative at the presentation of one of the winners of the categories of the MTV EMA 2021 award, held in Hungary.

The channel released the names of the artists and celebrities who will present the categories next Sunday (14). In addition to Manu Gavassi, there are singers Rita Ora and Ryan Tedder (OneRepublic), DJ Joel Corry, model Winnie Harlow and actor and singer Olly Alexander.

There is also WWE fighter Drew McIntyre presenting one of the categories.

Justin Bieber is the artist with the most nominations this year, making eight, followed by Doja Cat and Lil Nas X — both with six. In the category of best Brazilian artist, the dispute is between Anitta, Luísa Sonza, Ludmilla, Pabllo Vittar and Manu Gavassi herself.

Before the presentation and knowing if he won, Manu Gavassi will release the visual album “Gracinha” tomorrow. The singer and ex-BBB 20 publicized part of the work on social networks.