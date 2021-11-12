Maraisa pays tribute to Marília Mendonça’s uncle: ‘Field squire’

Maraisa, from the duo with Maiara, paid tribute to producer Abicieli Silveira Dias, uncle of Marília Mendonça, who was in the same fatal air accident on the 5th of June, in the interior of Minas Gerais.

On social media, the singer shared a series of images of Abicieli and Marília, making an emotional statement for him:

“Silveira? Our faithful squire! In the last few days, our teams were so united, our producer and the people who helped and cared, always together! Boiolinha? Always taking care of us in a light way, letting us be who we really were, with the our authenticity and, at the same time, protecting us from everything! At the end of every job, you always gave your opinion!”, she began.

“Always putting us up, keeping us confident and remembering how beautiful we were and our job was fuck*? Never dropping the shuttlecock! It was our ears everywhere, our biggest protector anyway! Extremely affectionate, funny, always showing us off! photos of her daughter and everything she did, every discovery? A big daddy, also for us on the road! Impossible to thank you for all the times you excited us, with the right words at the right times! God is an expert in putting blessed people in the right places , always saying what we need to hear, and you were one of those people!” he continued.

“If we got discouraged, in the first minute, you’d reraise the 3! I loved your compliments, because they were always very sincere! We were always hosted on the same floors as the hotels, like the family we always were! And it was always a “Sleep with God!” with a kiss on the forehead! I’m sure that, in the moment we live now, I would be the first to say: ‘Wait my daughter? Cheer up! You guys are giants!!!’ Eternal longings”, she concluded.

