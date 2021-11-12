Maria Lina exposes the whole truth and reveals if she still likes Whindersson Nunes

After much speculation by fans, Maria Lina decided to clarify once and for all if he still likes his ex-partner, Whindersson Nunes.

In response to a message left in the Instagram question box, the influencer said that she will never forget the famous one.

“Do you still like your ex or have you forgotten?”, wanted to know the follower of the content creator. On the subject, she said the following:

“You never forget who was important to us. If you forget who did you so well one day, you are ungrateful. I, on the contrary, am very GRATEFUL for everything we’ve built and for our greatest gift, our son.”

Maria Lina recently broke the silence and spoke for the first time about the end of her relationship with Whindersson. In an interview with Marie Claire magazine, the famous said that it was the comedian who decided to break love ties with her.

“It wasn’t my choice. As far as I’m concerned, that wouldn’t have happened. There were months of a lot of suffering, right? First I lost my son, and then the person who was on my side, João Miguel’s father, who chose to leave my life”, he vented.

“It was difficult for me as a woman. It’s still being, but I’m learning to get back on my feet. My only choice right now is to be strong, I have no other choice. For my son, my family, my friends, my work”, regretted still.

Despite the whole situation, Maria said that she maintains a friendly relationship with the youtuber. “Whindersson and I have a good relationship, not least because we have a lifelong connection, which is our son”.

“I have a lot of respect and affection for him, he was a very important person, he was with me in the best and worst moments of my life. I really admire him, there is a mutual respect between the two of us”, he said.

During the interview, Maria also recalled her child’s premature birth. According to her, the birth of the heir happened prematurely due to a health problem she did not know she had.

“I have a condition called thrombophilia, which I only discovered later, which can cause miscarriages and premature birth. The treatment is with an anticoagulant, but unfortunately most women only discover it after one or more losses”, explained.



