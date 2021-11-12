Mariana Rios reveals sign and ascendant when posing topless

Mariana Rios combined boldness and astrology in his Instagram last Wednesday (10). On the occasion, the famous shared a photo in which appears topless, wearing only black panties. In the caption, she revealed her sign and ascendant.

“Cancer with a virgin ascendant”, commented the artist. On the click in black and white, made by the photographer André Nicolau, Mariana appears fully, lavishing beauty and sensuality. Not to be censored by the social network, the actress covered her breasts with her hands.

In the comments, fans and friends of the star left her praises. “Goddess,” said a friend. “Very beautiful your hair in this photo. What shampoo do you use?”, joked the presenter Danilo Gentili. “This photo is amazing”, praised another follower. “Too beautiful”, declared another fan.

special tribute

Last year, Mariana Rios suffered a miscarriage when she was still engaged to Lucas Kalil. Recently, the actress thrilled fans by sharing a special tribute she paid to her lost son. In this ocasion, the famous made a song and shared a snippet of the song on her Instagram.

