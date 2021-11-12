Marília Mendonça and uncle will not have a mass on the seventh day

Singer Marília Mendonça and her uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira Dias, who died in a plane crash, on Friday (5/11), will not have a seventh-day mass.
“Both were evangelicals, so they do not celebrate Mass”, informs the artist’s press office.
Marília’s team said they did not have details about the seventh-day mass of the pilot, Tarciso Pessoa Viana, and of the co-pilot, Geraldo Martins de Medeiros.
Producer Henrique Ribeiro, better known as Henrique Bahia, will have a mass held this Thursday (11/11), in the parish of Nossa Senhora de Assunção, in Goiânia, organized by his friend Rafael Vanucci, son of the singer Vanusa.
The ceremony will be given by Father Marcos Rogério, with an expected start at 19:30.
