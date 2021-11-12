Marília Mendonça’s band sings Cristiano Araújo’s song at a 7th day mass by the producer who worked for the two artists | Goiás

The seventh-day mass by the producer of Marília Mendonça, Henrique Bonfim Ribeiro, 32, took place in the same church where the ceremony by Cristiano Araújo took place, in Goiânia. Henrique, who also worked with Cristiano, was buried in Salvador, but friends asked for a tribute to be held in the capital of Goiás, where he lived for over 10 years.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

A video shows when Marília Mendonça’s band, who also worked with Cristiano Araújo, goes up to the altar and sings a song by the singer in honor of the producer (look above).

“What we have for today is saudade”, was the chosen song.

1 of 6 Marília and Henrique during the recording of the show As Patroas — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks Marília and Henrique during the recording of the show As Patroas — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

The mass was celebrated by Father Marcos Rogério, in the Parish of Nossa Senhora da Assunção, and began at 19:30, this Thursday (11). Marília Mendonça and her uncle Abiceli Silveira Dias Filho were also honored at the ceremony, with Christian songs and songs from the career of the queen of suffering.

“Regardless of religion, it’s a time to remember. It is a loving look for those who are no longer in our midst”, said the priest to g1.

2 de 6 A 7th day Mass by the producer of Marília Mendonça is held in the same church as Cristiano Araújo’s ceremony, in Goiânia — Photo: Michel Gomes/G1 The 7th day Mass by the producer of Marília Mendonça takes place in the same church as the ceremony of Cristiano Araújo, in Goiânia — Photo: Michel Gomes/G1

The father of singer Cristiano Araújo, João Reis Araújo, participated in the celebration and said that Marília’s death reminded him of his son.

“These are terrible memories that come to our minds, once again what could not have happened has happened”, he vents.

3 of 6 Singer Cristiano Araújo’s father, João Reis Araújo, participates in the celebration in honor of producer Henrique Bonfim, in Goiânia — Photo: Michel Gomes/G1 Singer Cristiano Araújo’s father, João Reis Araújo, participates in the celebration in honor of producer Henrique Bonfim, in Goiânia — Photo: Michel Gomes/G1

The artistic director Rafael Vanucci was also there and compared the suffering and instability of the members of Marília Mendonça’s band to the feeling of the time of Cristiano Araújo’s death.

“Once again, we do not know the fate of many who are here, if they are going to go back on the road and start all over again”, regrets Vanucci.

According to information from the priest, the producer’s parents, who live in Bahia, followed the ceremony online. The mass was open to the public, who were moved during the tributes.

The artistic producer Maria Viana was one of the creators of the tribute. She said that she worked with Henrique since he was producer of Cristiano Araújo. The friend also revealed that she did not believe when she received the information about the death.

“Henrique and I met thanks to Cristiano. He was passionate about what he did, only those who really like it are on the road”, says Maria.

4 of 6 Maria Viana is one of the creators of the tribute to Henrique Bonfim, in Goiânia — Photo: Michel Gomes/G1 Maria Viana is one of the creators of the tribute to Henrique Bonfim, in Goiânia — Photo: Michel Gomes/G1

Tribute to Marília Mendonça

To honor Marília Medonça and her uncle Abiceli, the family organized a service this Thursday at the Assembly of God Church, in Campinas, in Goiânia. The celebration, however, was restricted to family and closest friends.

Priest explains how the 7th day mass of the producer of Marília Mendonça, who died, will be

Marília Mendonça died in a plane accident on Friday (5), when she was on her way to a concert, in the interior of Minas Gerais. The singer and her uncle were watched at the Ginásio Goiânia Arena on Saturday (6).

Gif with images of the wake of Marília Mendonça — Photo: Reproduction

Thousands of fans stopped by to say goodbye to the artist (see photos of the tributes above). After the wake, the bodies followed in procession in Fire Department trucks on the GO-020 to the Parque Memorial Cemetery, where they were buried.

Hundreds of cars and several buses of country couples followed the procession. Burial was closed to family and close friends.

Marília Mendonça’s mother sang along with her daughter, made homages and declarations

Marília Mendonça was born in Cristianópolis on July 22, 1995. Among her great successes, which made her one of the most listened to singers in the country, are “Infiel”, “De Quem é culpa?” and “I know it by heart”.

The 29-year-old singer Cristiano Araújo’s 7th mass was also held in the same church, where the countryman used to attend. Cristiano and his girlfriend, Allana, died after a car accident on the BR-153, between Morrinhos and Pontalina, on June 24, 2015, when they were returning from a concert in Itumbiara, in the south of the state.

5 of 6 Cristiano Araújo and his girlfriend, student Allana Moraes — Photo: Instagram/Divulgação Cristiano Araújo and his girlfriend, student Allana Moraes — Photo: Instagram/Divulgação

At the time, around 5,000 people attended the celebration, which took place in the church’s parking lot. The musician’s family, friends, fans and members of the band that accompanied him were moved by the ceremony.

See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.

6 of 6 Cenipa’s pilots and technician collect clues from the plane that crashed causing the death of singer Marília Mendonça and four other people — Photo: Carlos Eduardo Alvim/TV Globo Pilots and technician from Cenipa collect clues from the plane that crashed causing the death of singer Marília Mendonça and four other people — Photo: Carlos Eduardo Alvim/TV Globo