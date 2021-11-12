Marília Mendonça’s mother performs a service in honor of the singer: ‘Good daughter, good mother’





Ruth Moreira, mother of Marília Mendonça, held a service in honor of the singer last Thursday night (11) where she spoke about the pain of her losses.

The ceremony took place in an Assembly of God church in Goiânia and was restricted to close relatives and friends, according to information from the G1.

“I want to thank my family who are all here. People, the loss is great, it’s too much pain. I lost my brother, I lost my daughter and a producer who was almost a son, but God has strengthened me”, said Marília’s mother.

The sertaneja’s ex-boyfriend, Murilo Huff, in addition to the duos Maiara and Maraísa and Henrique and Juliano were present at the ceremony.

“What Marília really wanted was for us to come and cheer up the name of God. Thank and praise God for the 26 years that God left her with me. For the legacy she left here. Good daughter, good mother,” Ruth said.

“God gave me, God took”

Last Monday (8), Ruth Moreira spoke for the first time after Marília Mendonça’s fatal accident. Through social media, she shared a moment with the singer.

In the post that appears in the story tool, on her Instagram account, she appears beside Marília signaling a kiss in a moment of distraction from the two.

“Everything is his, for him, for him. God gave me, God took away, blessed be your name,” Ruth wrote in the publication. You can also listen to the gospel song “Jó” by singer Midian Lima.