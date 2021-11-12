Marília Mendonça’s plane co-pilot spoke of death before the accident

The sister of co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana, 37, who was in charge of Marília Mendonça’s flight to Caratinga (MG), posted a video sharing the last message he preached before the accident in a church in the Federal District. Nagila Viana also wrote that the relative was “an example of love and devotion to God”.

The recording is preceded by an explanation. The voice of a woman contextualizes the death of Tarciso and highlights that the speech of the crew member of the aircraft refers to the biblical passage of King Isaiah, who was sentenced to death, but God granted him another 15 years of life.

The co-pilot says he saw the story of an American pastor impressed with the “heaviness” that a church had in the environment and says that the prayer made where they were at that moment was certainly transformative. “Everything has changed this time.”

Burial took place on Sunday (7/11)

The co-pilot’s body was veiled and buried on Sunday (7/11) in the Taguatinga Cemetery.

Tarciso’s son, Pedro Viana, 21, a civil aviation student, vented during the pilot’s burial: “My father is my hero. It is my mirror”. In the last semester at Centro Universitário ICESP, the young man intends to follow his father’s legacy. “I believe that when I receive my diploma, my father will be very happy, very excited, we played a lot. My dad was my best friend. I wasn’t ashamed to hug him,” he says.

“He loved everything, he loved his family, he loved me, he loved my sister, he loved my stepmother. He was the best at everything. Best dad, best friend, best in aviation, best in church. He was dedicated to everything you could imagine”, recalls Pedro, after the funeral.

Check out Tarciso’s last sermon:

Tarciso had 12 years of experience and lived in a condominium in Samambaia. Family members wore t-shirts in honor of the professional, who was killed in the plane crash on Friday (11/5), in the region of Caratinga (MG). In addition to him and the pilot, Marília Mendonça, her uncle and one of her producers died.

The phrase “The dream of touching the sky” comes under one of the photos of the co-pilot stamped on the shirts. He leaves his wife, Marta Viana, 31, 7 months pregnant, and two children – Nicole, 5, and Pedro, 21. The family released white balloons in honor of the professional after the closing prayer. Amongst the wreaths of condolences to the family, one was sent by First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro.