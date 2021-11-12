Marília Mendonça’s team manifests about supposed photos of the singer’s body | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Marília Mendonça

Marília Mendonça’s team spoke about supposed images of the artist’s body circulating on networks and message applications. There are also reports of people trying to market these records. Aware of what is happening, the singer’s staff informed, early this Thursday afternoon, that the images are not true.

“The photos are not hers. We took every care to preserve the image of Marília Mendonça”, says the singer’s team.

Marília, producer Henrique Bahia; the uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho; the pilot, Geraldo Medeiros Junior; and the co-pilot, Tarciso Pessoa Viana, died in the crash of the twin-engine in Caratinga, Minas Gerais, last Friday. Authorities are still investigating the causes of the accident.

Land owner says he saw a plane crash

Owner of the land on which the plane and four other people crashed, businessman Aníbal Martins Julião Júnior, 55, said he saw the moment the twin-engine crashed. He had been alerted by employees at his site, who claimed to have seen the moment the aircraft collided with a power cable while working less than 200 meters away from the crash site.

The manager, who was accompanying them, says he turned to the scene just as the plane lost control, right before the crash.