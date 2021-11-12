Marvel’s Avengers: Spider-Man takes action in new trailer

A new hero will join the Avengers at the end of the month when Spider-Man arrives Marvel’s Avengers with the “Spider-Man: With Great Power” event. Today (11), we finally had a preview of the content, which received a trailer focused on the web head.

Initially slated to arrive in the first quarter of 2021, the PlayStation console exclusive hero is finally on his way to the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game. You can check out the character’s debut video below:

In the trailer, Peter finds a group of AIM soldiers escorting a truck full of hostages. The webhead kicks in, taking down several opponents alongside the rest of the Avengers. It has yet to be revealed that he is the voice actor for the wall climber in the game.

“Spider-Man: With Great Power” comes to PlayStation consoles bringing Peter Parker’s alter-ego as the ninth playable character. In addition, a special event, also exclusive to PS4 and PS5, will be released in the Avengers Initiative mode, where it will be possible to complete missions and collect equipment as the unprecedented story of Spider-Man unfolds.

Players will be able to take control of Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers on November 30th, exclusively on PlayStation.

Developed by Crystal Dynamics and published by Square Enix, the Avengers game had a difficult trajectory, being the target of criticism and losing most of its players in the months following its release. The title is available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles — the title can also be played via the Game Pass