MC Gui said he doesn’t want to talk to Rico anymore

Earlier, Aline Mineiro and MC Gui talked about Rico Melquiades. During the afternoon, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Aline and Rico talked and hit it off. Sensitive, MC Gui explained the reasons for not wanting to talk to the comedian in the rural reality show.

I don’t want to talk to him. He’s taking low attitudes in the game, he’s offending me, he’s hurting me. I’m a very sensitive person and I can’t give him a chance anymore. MC GUI

MC Gui continued the slump, explaining that if he gives in and gets close to Rico, he will get hurt: “I’ll respect him, I won’t mistreat, as he already did to me. If he asks me anything, I’ll answer (…) But I will not give this opportunity, as I have done several times,” he explained.

Aline, who listened carefully and ended up showing that she is open to funk players: “With me you are open to say what you want,” said the ex-panicat.

A Fazenda 2021: The looks chosen by Adriane Galisteu for the reality show

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on party night with country show - Reproduction/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on party night with country show

A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look - Reproduction / Instagram

Aoooooooooo!

A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look

A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look - Reproduction / Instagram

wonderful in the debut

A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look

A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look - Reproduction / Instagram

Beyoncé’s brand look

A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose jeans for the farmer's first tasting - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose jeans for the farmer’s first tasting

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose jeans for the farmer's first tasting - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose jeans for the farmer’s first tasting

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu used a hat and chess for the first dynamic - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu used a hat and chess for the first dynamic

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose a blue dress for her first party - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose a blue dress for her first party

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in jeans and a red blouse - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in jeans and a red blouse

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu with a black blouse and red bandanna - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in black blouse and red bandanna

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu with jeans and a red hat - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in jeans and a red hat

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the farmer's second tasting - Reproduction/RecordTV

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the farmer’s second tasting

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the elimination of the first pawn and the resignation of Medrado - Reproduction/RecordTV

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the elimination of the first pawn and the surrender of Medrado

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the second reality party - Reproduction/RecordTV

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the second party of the reality show

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu announcing the expulsion of Nego do Borel - Reproduction/RecordTV

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu announcing the expulsion of Nego do Borel

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on Saturday's program - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on Saturday’s program

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on Sunday's recorded program - Reproduction/RecordTV

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on Sunday’s recorded program

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu presenting the rural reality - Reproduction/RecordTV

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu presenting the rural reality

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu presenting the night program of the formation of the second farm - Reproduction/RecordTV

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu presenting the night program for the formation of the second farm

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on farmer's test day - Reproduction/RecordTV

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on farmer’s test day

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu presenting the program on the night of the result of the second farm - Reproduction/RecordTV

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu presenting the program on the night of the second farm

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu for the 'Fund of the Sea' party - Reproduction/RecordTV

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu for the ‘Fund of the Sea’ party

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on Saturday's show - Reproduction/RecordTV

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on Saturday’s program

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in a fire test night - Reproduction/RecordTV

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in a test-fire night

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the formation of the third farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the formation of the third farm

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the farmer's fourth test - Reproduction/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the farmer’s fourth tasting

The Farm 2021: Galisteu in the night of the third elimination - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Galisteu on the night of the third elimination

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the third reality party - Reproduction/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu at the third party of the reality show

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on Saturday's program - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on Saturday’s program

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in a fire test night - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in a test-fire night

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the formation of the fourth farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the formation of the fourth farm

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the farmer's fifth test - Reproduction/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the farmer’s fifth tasting

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on fourth elimination night - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in fourth elimination night

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu presenting the rural reality - Reproduction/PlayPlus

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu presenting the rural reality

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the formation of the fifth farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the formation of the farm

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the farmer's sixth test - Reproduction/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the farmer’s sixth test

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on elimination day - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on elimination day

A Fazenda 2021: Galisteu at the sixth party of A Fazenda - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Galisteu at the sixth party of The Farm

The Farm 2021: Galisteu on Saturday's program - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Galisteu on Saturday’s program

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the farmer's sixth test - Reproduction/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the farmer’s sixth test

The 2021 Farm: Galisteu in the formation of the sixth farm - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Galisteu in the formation of the sixth farm

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the farmer's seventh test - Reproduction/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the farmer’s seventh test

The Farm 2021: Galisteu on sixth elimination night - Reproduction/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Galisteu on sixth elimination night

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu at the party with Dennis DJ - Reproduction/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu at the party with Dennis DJ

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the seventh fire test - Reproduction/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the seventh fire test

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the formation of the seventh farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the formation of the seventh farm

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the seventh elimination - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the seventh elimination

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in the farmer's eighth test - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in the farmer’s eighth test

