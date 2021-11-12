MC Gui said he doesn’t want to talk to Rico anymore

Earlier, Aline Mineiro and MC Gui talked about Rico Melquiades. During the afternoon, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Aline and Rico talked and hit it off. Sensitive, MC Gui explained the reasons for not wanting to talk to the comedian in the rural reality show.

I don’t want to talk to him. He’s taking low attitudes in the game, he’s offending me, he’s hurting me. I’m a very sensitive person and I can’t give him a chance anymore. MC GUI

MC Gui continued the slump, explaining that if he gives in and gets close to Rico, he will get hurt: “I’ll respect him, I won’t mistreat, as he already did to me. If he asks me anything, I’ll answer (…) But I will not give this opportunity, as I have done several times,” he explained.

Aline, who listened carefully and ended up showing that she is open to funk players: “With me you are open to say what you want,” said the ex-panicat.

