MC Gui says he’s going to talk to Mileide about Rico

MC Gui is upset with Mileide Mihaile’s attitude after Rico Melquiades saves her in the eighth field of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). At dawn today, in the external area of ​​the headquarters, the funkeiro said that he will talk to Wesley Safadão’s ex-wife.

“I’ll talk to her when I have the opportunity”, started MC Gui after hearing from Gui Araujo that Mileide is submissive to Bil Araújo.

The funkeiro detonated Mileide’s posture in maintaining a friendship with Rico after all the bullshit the two got involved.

He saved Mileide, but he always badmouthed Mileide. Always always. I’m going to tell her ‘you, as a woman, should impose yourself because after everything he said, you treat him as he treats you. You two, you two are two dicks. One who only talks shit, who lies, who is manipulative and you who play the cynical here.’ I’m going to talk, I want you to fuck me, I’m going to start. Because it was the same with me, I went there, I said a lot of shit about her on her farm day and when she arrived here, she treated me as if I had spoken well. As if everything has wonderland

, declared MC Gui, disgusted.

Dayane, who was listening to the funkeiro’s outburst, agreed. “Unhum, very much!” Bill also agreed, remembering the criticism MC Bill suffered from Rico’s approach. “With you they got the dick!”