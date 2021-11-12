MC Kevin: Bianca Dominguez changes testimony again and reveals sex with the funkeiro; know details

Almost six months after MC Kevin’s death, Bianca Dominguez, who witnessed the tragedy, changed her testimony once again. According to journalist Gabriel Perline, from the iG portal, the girl went back and confirmed that she had had sexual intercourse with the funkeiro. She even claimed she was drunk and under the influence of narcotics the first time she testified.

Previously, Bianca had said that she had only had sex with Kevin’s friend MC VK. But, last Wednesday (10), she revealed to the police that she would have stayed with the two. Dominguez said he asked them to shower before intercourse. According to the account, after taking a shower together, the singers walked towards her and started contact. “The deponent was in bed with Kevin, as she was doing [sexo] oral in the same”, says an excerpt from the police document.

In the aftermath, Jhonatas, another friend of Kevin’s, was reportedly called into the room to bring condoms to the group. He would have asked to participate in the sexual act, but Bianca says he refused the proposal, which prompted Kevin to throw him out of the room. “The deponent was in bed with Kevin and VK when Jhonatas approaches with the intention of having sexual intercourse with the deponent. That the declarant expresses the desire not to have any relationship with Jhonatas. That Kevin showed to be annoyed with the situation and says: ‘Get out! This freak is going to drag me’”, points out the testimony.

At this point, MC Kevin would have been irritated by having only received oral sex and not being able to have penetration sex, as MC VK did with Bianca, due to the lack of condoms. “Kevin, very angry and gesticulating, complains to VK about having hired him to have sex with the deponent, and not being able to because he only has a condom”, mentions the report.

In the final part of her testimony, Bianca talked about Kevin’s fall and death. She says he asked him to be alone on the porch. “Kevin puts on his shorts and goes to the porch balcony. That the declarant sits on the bed without understanding what was happening. That at the moment the four were in the room: Jhonatas, Kevin, VK and the declarant. That Kevin calls the deponent and says he wants to be alone with her”, adds the text.

However, Jhonatas would have interrupted for the third time and warned that something bad was about to happen, suggesting that the singer could be caught by someone connected to Deolane Bezerra. “Once again, Jhonatas, say: ‘They are coming, they are coming!’ That VK says: ‘Get out, hide!’”, continues the testimony. Soon after, came the moment when Kevin would have hung from the balcony. “[Bianca] he believes that he was distracted for a few seconds, and when he turns his attention to Kevin, he sees him putting both hands on the balcony and giving impetus”, describe.

Finally, Dominguez claimed that Kevin lost his balance and fell while hanging. “That during the push, Kevin throws both legs off the porch. That the declarant did not understand what Kevin wanted to do until he heard the noise of his hands resting on the railing, already outside, not knowing if he wanted to hang or go downstairs. That after trying to hold the railing from the outside, Kevin could not stay, having his hands slipped and the same came to fall. He heard it like a loud crack and saw a lot of blood where Kevin had fallen”, concludes the statement.

remember the case

On May 16, Kevin Nascimento Bueno, better known as MC Kevin, died at the age of 23, after falling from the 5th floor of a hotel on the edge of Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro. The funk player used to live in Mogi das Cruzes, São Paulo, but was in the capital of Rio de Janeiro to perform at a nightclub in Vila Valqueire, Zona Oeste. The artist was even taken to the Miguel Couto hospital, in Gávea, in the South Zone, in a very serious condition, but he did not resist.

His body was sent to the Forensic Medicine Institute (IML) and, according to the autopsy report, the cause of death was a traumatic brain injury. The document also attests that the funkeiro suffered 13 fractures – in the nose, jaw, jaw and ribs, in addition to a hemorrhage in the head, a perforation in the lung and rupture of the liver.

After an investigation at the hotel, the Forensics Institute forensics concluded that Kevin’s downfall “had as an apparent cause an accident”. According to the document, signed by expert Luiz Alberto Moreira Coelho, there was no evidence of “argument” or of “violent actions” in the room where the funk player, MC VK (Victor Elias Fontenelle) and Bianca Dominguez were. The file claims that the technical evidence could corroborate the witnesses’ account – that Kevin was with the girl on the balcony when he tried to go downstairs and had accidentally lost his balance.