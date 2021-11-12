MediaTek Confirms Announcement of First 4nm Chip for Cell Phones

For many years, despite facing some obstacles along the way, Qualcomm has comfortably positioned itself as the leader of the Android world’s chipsets, offering stability, efficiency and performance that rivals struggled to deliver. The dispute began to heat up recently, with efforts by Samsung to improve the Exynos family and, in particular, by MediaTek, which surprised by delivering excellent value for money with the Dimensity line.

Against this backdrop, this year, multiple rumors suggested that the Taiwanese manufacturer would be ready to turn the tables and develop a competitor to match the best Qualcomm and Samsung solutions. Surprising everyone, this Thursday afternoon (11), the company gives new impetus to this information by confirming that it will announce the world’s first 4 nm chip for cell phones.

MediaTek Confirms First 4nm Mobile Chip

Without fanfare, MediaTek published on its official YouTube channel a teaser titled “The world’s first 4nm smartphone chip”. The material doesn’t come up with names or even dates, but it is ambitious in promising high performance, “almost infinite battery” and no barriers that can prevent the user from doing what he wants with the phone.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

However, the end is the most interesting moment, revealing that the component in question uses 4 nm technology, and confirming that it is a new member of the Dimensity family. The description also indicates that this will be the most advanced chip ever developed by the company, and suggests that the full announcement should take place soon.

The teaser confirms rumors that MediaTek would be the first company to employ 4nm lithography on its next processor. The novelty is of great importance: with this launch, the brand not only surpasses the biggest rivals in the Android world, but also surpasses Apple in the nanometer race, as the powerful A15 Bionic from the Cupertino giant maintains the process of 5 nm of the TSMC.

It’s still early to know whether the new Dimensity will have the strength to displace the competition, but the news is already enough to shake the market and indicate that the year 2022 could be the stage of a fiercer dispute in the semiconductor world.

Dimensity 2000 can outperform Snapdragon 898 in efficiency

Gathering the information released by the rumors, which has proven correct so far, the MediaTek Dimensity 2000, as the new chip should be called, would be a real revolution for the company. 4nm lithography wouldn’t be the only novelty to debut with the component: the solution would still be the first in the world to employ the recently announced ARMv9 architecture in its entirety, which could bring very robust advances compared to its predecessor, the Dimensity 1200 .

The chipset would employ a three-cluster configuration, with one full performance Cortex-X2 core, three high performance Cortex-A710 cores and four low power Cortex-A510 cores, all completely redesigned.

In addition to being the world’s first manufactured in 4nm, the Dimensity 2000 would also debut the new ARMv9 architecture, and could be up to 25% more efficient than the Snapdragon 898 (Image: MediaTek)

Combining the new architecture with the most efficient manufacturing process, Dimensity 2000 would offer competitive performance with Qualcomm’s highly anticipated next-generation Snapdragon 898, but consuming up to 25% less energy, which would align with the promises of ” endless drums” seen in the teaser.

Another big highlight is the possibility of seeing the debut of Ray Tracing technology, a feature that replicates the behavior of light in games on mobile phones — MediaTek has recently partnered with Tecent and ARM to enable the functionality on mobile devices, but not yet it is clear whether the feature would debut in this generation.

Source: MediaTek, Abhishek Yadav