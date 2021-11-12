Mercado Livre gives Black Friday prizes? WhatsApp message is a scam | Technology

A message circulates on WhatsApp that promises that Mercado Livre will give prizes on account of Black Friday. The promotion, however, is fake, and can lure users to malicious websites.
The message states that Mercado Livre is promoting the so-called Prize Round, which will reward users. By clicking on the link, however, the victim is directed to a website where they need to answer questions and play a so-called “prize box game”. At the end, she is still invited to share the site with friends and family on WhatsApp.
The site, however, is not official Mercado Livre and does not give prizes. The purpose is to direct users to malicious websites that serve advertising. Thus, cybercriminals are able to steal data from victims and profit from advertisements.
How not to fall for the scam
To avoid falling into this and other similar scams, which should start to emerge in this time before Black Friday, it is important to be aware of some issues:
- Always be wary of urgent messages or promotions that are too good, even if they were sent by people close to you;
- Before clicking on the link, see if it really belongs to the company it claims to be. In this case, the link should have the domain “mercadolivre.com.br” but, in fact, it had the domain “rodapremiada.top”;
- Go to the official website before clicking. In this case, for example, the best option would be to look for the promotion on the Mercado Livre website or on the company’s official social networks before clicking on the link received by WhatsApp;
- Do not share your data with sites you are not sure of its reliability;
- Don’t share fake promotions with your friends and family;
- Use an antivirus on your mobile – here are good free options.