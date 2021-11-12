Mercado Livre gives Black Friday prizes? WhatsApp message is a scam | Technology

Unsplash/AARN GIRI See how to protect yourself from scams on WhatsApp

A message circulates on WhatsApp that promises that Mercado Livre will give prizes on account of Black Friday. The promotion, however, is fake, and can lure users to malicious websites.

The message states that Mercado Livre is promoting the so-called Prize Round, which will reward users. By clicking on the link, however, the victim is directed to a website where they need to answer questions and play a so-called “prize box game”. At the end, she is still invited to share the site with friends and family on WhatsApp.

The site, however, is not official Mercado Livre and does not give prizes. The purpose is to direct users to malicious websites that serve advertising. Thus, cybercriminals are able to steal data from victims and profit from advertisements.

How not to fall for the scam

To avoid falling into this and other similar scams, which should start to emerge in this time before Black Friday, it is important to be aware of some issues: