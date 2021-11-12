Microsoft presents users with cards up to $100

Looks like Microsoft has already entered the holiday mood. Twitter users have noticed that the company is e-mailing its customers valid gift cards from the Microsoft Store.

The values ​​disclosed range from US$ 10 to US$ 100, around R$ 54 to R$ 540 in direct conversion. In a message to the portal The Verge, the store’s official account confirmed the promotion.

Check your emails: Microsoft Store is sending emails to random users with up to $100 gift card. Subject title: “Here’s $100 to start your holiday shopping” pic.twitter.com/mHzICdKUJy — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 10, 2021

Microsoft has not provided details on the criteria chosen for distributing the gifts or which users are eligible to purchase the cards — all emails disclosed are in English, so this may be an initiative unique to certain regions. In addition, if the offer is extended to Brazilians, the value will likely be changed to real, following the pattern of the virtual store.

Even so, if you’ve signed up to receive emails in your account linked to the company, check your inbox — don’t forget to check in tabs like Spam, Social and Promotions, for example.

What to buy with the card

Due to the lack of information specific to this offer, it is not possible to identify if there are restrictions on the card. If it’s valid for all types of in-store transactions, the $10 amount is enough for a one-month Xbox Game Pass membership, ensuring a library of over 100 games, including the recent one Forza Horizon 5. This situation takes into account a direct currency transformation in the present and the national price of the standard service (R$29.99).



Microsoft 365 offers 1TB of cloud storage and productivity apps like Excel, PowerPoint and Word for starting at R$36 a month.