Militia commanded by Zinho would have set fire to posts to pressure commerce to pay irregular fees

Preliminary information being investigated by the Civil Police reveals that men from the militia commanded by Luiz Antônio da Silva Braga, known as Zinho, were responsible for two attacks on gas stations that had facilities set on fire this Thursday in Santa Cruz, in the West Zone of Rio.

Gas station attacked by bandits and set on fire Photo: Gabriel de Paiva / Agência O Globo

The actions would have been determined by Zinho to force merchants in the region to start paying fees to his gang and not to the paramilitary group commanded by Danilo Dias Lima, the Danilo Tandera.

Tandera and Zinho command militias vying for territories

According to ongoing investigations, the group led by Tandera had entered the region in recent weeks, but recently, militiamen from Zinho’s gang would have regained control of the area, located on the banks of Avenida Brasil, where they are even installed. the two gas stations burned down. Hours before the crimes, committed by armed men and hooded, messages circulated on social networks informing that residents should avoid being on the streets because of actions that would be carried out by militiamen.

It is already known that the two establishments, which are located on the lane towards the West Zone and are separated from each other by an approximate distance of 500 meters, were attacked, between 2 am and 3 am. At the first post, the bandits expelled employees and set fire to the place. The flames destroyed two of the four gas pumps, as well as part of the roof and a kind of office. The damage was not greater only because a safety valve automatically isolated the gas tanks, preventing an explosion. At the second establishment, militiamen set fire to only a convenience store.

This Thursday, employees of the two posts spent the day cleaning the establishments and surveying the damage. Nobody wanted to comment on the action of the bandits. A video where men from the gang commanded by Luiz Anda Silva Braga, Zinho, appear armed with rifles calling for war the rival gang of Danilo Dias Lima, Danilo Tandera, also circulated this Thursday on social networks.

“Only marines. It’s Zinho’s tram. It’s the heavy tram. Hunter from Tandera. Let’s go after you,” the criminals say in the images. The posts are being investigated by the Civil Police.

Nobody was hurt in the two actions. Preliminary information received by the police reveals that the criminals fled without taking any money or other valuables. Chief of Police Adilson Palácio, of the 36th Precinct (Santa Cruz), said that the police will find out who the perpetrators and those who ordered the two criminal actions.

— We are gathering all the information and we are attentive to all the possibilities. Inquiries were initiated by the 36th DP to investigate the authorship of the crimes and their principals – said the delegate

The Civil Police carried out an inspection at the two posts. According to the corporation, men from the General Department of Specialized Police and the Precinct for the Repression of Organic Criminal Actions and Special Inquiries (Draco-IE) are supporting the investigative work being carried out by the 36th DP.

The dispute between rival militias intensified on September 16, when men from Tandera’s gang burned six vans in Paciencia, Santa Cruz and Campo Grande, areas that until then had been dominated by Zinho’s militia. The episode caused the death of six people within six days. Last Saturday, militia members from Luiz Antonio da Silva Braga’s gang were seen circulating armed in 12 cars at the Conjunto dos Jesuitas, in Santa Cruz. On the same day, the rival militias were also involved in a confrontation in Seropédica, in Baixada Fluminense.

According to police estimates, irregular businesses exploited by the militia, amounting to R$ 10 million a month, are at the center of the dispute between the two paramilitary groups. Only by charging fees imposed on van drivers, militia members raise an estimated amount of R$ 2 million.

Zinho and Tandera were part of the same militia, with the second in charge of exploring the gang’s businesses in the neighborhoods of Nova Iguaçu, Seropédica and Itaguaí, in the Baixada Fluminense. At the end of last year, there was a split and the gangs started to fight for territory. The two militiamen are considered fugitives and have their respective preventive detentions decreed by the courts.

Sought to talk about the news that residents used social networks to publicize that the militia would carry out attacks in the region, the day before the actions, the Civil Police issued a note on the case. Below, the full document.

“In just 12 months, the Civil Police carried out more than 130 operations against the militias, causing damages of around R$ 2 billion to criminal organizations, and arrested 918 militiamen, including the criminal known as Macaquinho and the head of the largest militia, Even this Thursday, the Task Force arrested the militia member known as Ratão, who headed the gang in Rio das Pedras. As for the images of alleged militiamen transmitted on social networks, they are already being investigated by the Task Force. “