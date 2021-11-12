Millionaire, Marília Mendonça leaves a fortune after a tragic death; know value

The death of Marília Mendonça Last Friday (5), it took many people by surprise and made many question themselves about some details of the artist’s life, such as her millionaire heritage.

According to information released by the program A Tarde é Sua, the queen of suffering, who performed around 25 shows a month, left a fortune valued at R$500 million. It is believed that the artist had a monthly income of around R$ 10 million.

Dominating the sertanejo scene since 2016, when it became a national success with her songs that gave voice to female dramas, currently Marília Mendonça I was performing shows with a fee that ranged from R$250 to R$500,000.

Despite speculation, so far it has not been confirmed whether the artist would have left a will where she pointed out the destination of her assets. Nonetheless, it is believed that fortune can be a reason for dispute, since his son, Léo, is still two years old.

It is worth mentioning that in recent days Marília broke the record of streaming platforms, becoming Spotify’s most listened to artist. With compositions and hits in the voice of several singers, the numbers prove that the fortune of Goiás should grow more and more.

Artist homage target

Since last Friday (5), Marília Mendonça has received several tributes on social networks. Among the artistic class, the sertaneja has been fondly remembered for the feat accomplished in Brazilian music, where, with a few years of career, she became an indisputable highlight.

On her Instagram profile, drag queen Gloria Groove shared a text where she spoke about the rapprochement you’ve had with the singer in recent months.

“Ma, I’m thinking so much about you today! I was so excited to see that we finally started this friendship. Knowing that the admiration was mutual… You even agreed to sing with me! And now? When are we going to meet?” began the voice of A Queda. “Your departure left me with a lump in my throat. I had never felt pain like this. I can’t even describe the size of the hole his absence left. His presence is gigantic, as is his talent. Around here, we promise to celebrate your legacy forever“.”, he completed.

“We can only thank the Creator for allowing a being of so much light to have illuminated our lives. Every day I ask the Universe to send a lot of strength to your family, and to everyone who was with you. You are MUCH loved. Our eternal queen of feelings. You became homesick here at home, little star. 🌟 With a lot of love, GG”, concluded.