Minister says he supports proposal to regulate the carbon market and changes Brazil’s position that was an obstacle | Cop 26

The Environment Minister, Joaquim Leite, announced this Thursday (11) at the UN climate conference, COP26, that Brazil supports the proposal to regulate Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which refers to the carbon market .

“In relation to the carbon market, we are at an important moment, the documents have already been put on the table. There is already a proposal in progress, which Brazil is clearly supporting. A proposal that guarantees all the integrity of the system so that the system, the market and Article 6 are a tool of more ambition and a fairer transition, especially for regions that need incentives and for projects that need economic incentives” , said Milk.

“But, unfortunately, some countries are still resistant to this proposal supported by Brazil and by several other countries. And we have 24 hours, perhaps 48 hours, to seek this consensus”, he added.

The regulation of the carbon market is one of the main themes of this COP26. The expectation was that, in fact, Brazil would remove some of its old barriers related to the system and, more globally, that the countries would finalize the Paris Agreement rulebook.

The carbon market works as follows: an organization that emits the gases pays another, which generates credits to neutralize them. Thus, the carbon emitted is offset. For each metric ton of CO2 not emitted, a credit is generated.

Understand what carbon credit is

According to the Climate Observatory, a network of 70 civil society organizations, one of the key issues of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement is that it needs to be regulated to ensure that carbon accounting reflects exactly what has been emitted and removed from the atmosphere – thus avoiding “double counting”, in which “the credit-selling country eats the cake and keeps the cake”, so to speak: each ton already sold must be deducted from the selling country’s account.

Brazil’s “throwback” position in relation to Article 6, including the point that avoids the double counting factor, was one of the impediments for the rulebook to be completed at COP24, in Poland, and at COP25, in Spain.

“It is the last topic to be finalized in the Paris agreement’s rulebook. All the other topics have already left the table. The attention given to the carbon market is too much, as if it were going to save the motherland from all the problems related to change climate, which I think is absolutely exaggerated, is just one of the economic instruments”, assesses the executive director of the ICS.

According to Toni, specifically in Brazil, although the carbon market is widely remembered as an alternative, it is not the only one: “We have other ways of getting financing that we have forgotten, like the Amazon Fund. The government is there with this spiel, he says which is lack of money. If that were the case, the first thing that Joaquim Leite [ministro do Meio Ambiente] it could do, since it has the power of a pen, it would be to unlock the Amazon Fund, and it didn’t.”

This Wednesday (10), Leite also spoke at COP26 and made a defense of the Bolsonaro administration, demanding rich countries for more resources and also signaling that he is against what he called the “negative logic of punishment, sanction and prohibition” .

Returning to a point dear to the Salles administration, Leite charged for resources. “The goal of 100 billion dollars was not met and this amount is no longer sufficient. (…) More ambitious volumes are needed”, said Leite, referring to the amount promised since 2009 by the rich countries and which was not transferred to those in development.

The topic is still one of the obstacles in the COP26 negotiations.