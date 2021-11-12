Mirassol announces loan of coach Eduardo Baptista to Remo | soccer

the Mirassol announced the loan of coach Eduardo Baptista to Rowing. With no calendar until the end of the season, the team from São Paulo agreed to hand over the coach, who has a contract until April 2022, to Pará for the final stretch of the Series B of the Brazilian Nationals and the Copa Verde.
Eduardo Baptista will replace Felipe Conceição, who left Remo in common agreement amid the bad phase of the club in Serie B of the Brazilian Nationals. The coach arrived at Leão in July, having played 28 games, with 11 wins, four draws and 13 defeats.
With three rounds left for the end of Serie B, Remo occupies the 15th position, just two above the relegation zone. In the last five games, there were four defeats and only one victory. The distance to Londrina, the first team inside the Z-4, is three points.
Eduardo Baptista has a contract with Mirassol until April 2022, but will coach Remo until the end of Serie B — Photo: Rodrigo Corsi/Paulistão
In the Copa Verde, Remo starts this Friday the quarterfinals against Manaus. The first match will be played at Arena da Amazônia.
At 49 years old, Eduardo Baptista recently completed one year in charge of Mirassol. In the team from the interior of São Paulo, he was champion of the Brazilian Series D and semifinalist of the São Paulo Championship. Recently, he was eliminated in the first phase of Serie C.
Upon arrival in the interior of São Paulo, by the way, the coach criticized the rotation of coaches in Brazilian football and that the project at Mirassol was a long-term job, far from the frequent layoffs in Serie A and B of the Brazilian Nationals.
Eduardo Baptista has worked for Sport, Fluminense, Palmeiras, Athletico-PR, Ponte Preta, Coritiba, Vila Nova, CSA and Mirassol.