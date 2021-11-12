Mirassol lends coach to Remo for the final stretch of the season

Mirassol announced this evening that it will lend it to the coach Eduardo Baptista for Clube do Remo in the final stretch of the B series of the Brazilian Championship and in the Copa Verde. He will take the place of former coach Felipe Conceição.

The decision was made by the fact that the team from São Paulo no longer has a calendar this season. In an official statement, Mirassol also stated that after the end of the competitions, Eduardo will return to the position, where he will start planning for the 2022 São Paulo Championship.

Serie B will end on November 28, and until then the team from Belém has three more games — against Goiás, Vasco and Confiança. Currently, the team is in 15th place, with 41 points, and is fighting to escape the relegation zone. In the Copa Verde, Remo is in the quarterfinals against Manaus.

Mirassol already played in the C Series of the Brazilian Championship this season. The club did not advance to the final stages: they ended up being eliminated in the first phase, when they were in eighth place in group B.

“Mirassol Futebol Clube informs that coach Eduardo Baptista will lead Clube do Remo in the final stretch of the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie B and Copa Verde. After the end of competitions, the coach will return to Leão to start planning for the Championship dispute São Paulo of the A1 Series in 2022. Good luck, Eduardo!”, said the official note.