missed the dividends? They can be strong in the 4th trimester; understand

The performance of Taesa (TAEE11) in the third quarter did not excite analysts much.

In the third quarter, the company earned BRL 192 million, down 25.4%, while revenues rose 28.9%, to BRL 497 million.

To the XP, the electricity company released neutral results, as the Adjusted Ebitda figures were in line with estimates and with market consensus.

The good performance of the indicator in the quarter is related to the readjustment of revenues from transmission lines exposed to the IGPM (up 37%) and the operational entry of projects that were under development.

Another positive point of the company, according to great, is the debt, which reached a total of R$7.5 billion – representing a leverage of 4.3x Net Debt/Ebitda.

“Overall, we view this quarterly result with good eyes, but without great motivation for us to change our recommendation. As a possible value trigger, we mention the divestment process of the Cemig”, he says.

O Itaú BBA highlights that net revenue of R$498 million was in line with estimates. This is explained by:

start-up of the Janaúbalinha transmission in September 2021;

monetary restatement of 37.04% for the IGP-M and 8.06% for the IPCA;

Are there dividends coming?

BBA also recalls that, in accordance with the company’s dividend policy, Taesa must distribute at least 50% of its IFRS annual net income.

Therefore, as the company posted strong results in the first nine months of the year, driven by the rise in the IGP-M, and there has been no dividend announcement in the last two quarters, we will likely see an announcement in the fourth quarter.

“The company has already paid around R$ 466.5 million in dividends at the beginning of the year, which represents only 3.6% of the dividend yield”, he completes.

Worth the purchase?

Analysts at Itaú BBA point out, however, that even with the attractive dividend policy and predictable cash flow, the stock does not have any potential for an increase. Therefore, the broker maintained the neutral recommendation, with a target price of R$37.

XP says that while there is a positive view of the stability of the broadcast segment, based on a fixed revenue structure, the shares are already priced.

In Genial’s assessment, with the operational entry of projects under the company’s development and a drop in the need for investments, the current level of indebtedness added to the high interest rate can represent a risk to the company’s profitability and make the company less generous in paying dividends to shareholders.

The recommendation is for sale, with a target price of R$ 37.47.