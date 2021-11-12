Missing girl ran away to meet adult who pretended to be a teenager

posted on 11/11/2021 8:18 PM



Girl was seen around 6:20 am in Samambaia – (credit: Material given to the Post)

The 13-year-old teenager who disappeared after leaving home saying she was going on a school trip in Samambaia, boarded a plane alone at Brasília Airport, bound for Fortaleza, in Ceará. The girl had been missing since Friday (5/11) and should arrive in Brasília in the next few days. After moments of apprehension and fear, the family now feels relieved.

O mail he found that the youngest made the journey towards the subway station alone. All the time, the teenager was talking to a person resident of Ceará through messages. At Fortaleza International Airport, the girl met the person who was waiting for her. Over the internet, the suspect claimed to be a 15-year-old teenager, but in fact, he was a 34-year-old man. The boy did not share real photos and made excuses saying that he was ashamed to show his face. The case is under investigation by the 32nd Police Precinct (Samambaia Sul).

CCTV footage of a house on Quadra 110 captured the girl walking down the street at around 6:20 am last Friday. The teenager left home wearing a pink dress, black jacket, cap and a backpack. She even took some clothes, like two bikinis, one pink and one colorful.

Her last contact with her mother was on Friday, via SMS, when she said: “I’m in class”. Suspicious, the mother went to the school and discovered that her daughter had not been to the institution and that there was no tour.

During the searches, the girl’s mother even received a complaint informing her that she had seen the girl at Brasília Airport. The mother went to the place, but did not find her daughter.

To mail, a family member said that the relatives are relieved with the news. “We are very moved. It was a moment of great joy for all of us. But now let’s get back together, wait for her to arrive and talk to her to find out what happened,” he said.