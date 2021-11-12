More than 2 million people from Goiás should receive Brazil Aid; see who is able to benefit

Auxílio Brasil, a program that aims to replace Bolsa Família, is about to start operating in the country. Payments, according to the Ministry of Citizenship, should start next Wednesday (17).

This change raised doubts about which part of the population could receive the benefit. However, those who are already a Bolsa Família beneficiary need not worry, as they will automatically be included in the program.

To be eligible for financial support, there may be people living in extreme poverty (with a family income of up to R$100 per person) or those from a poor family (with a monthly family income of up to R$200 per individual).

Beneficiaries must also have updated data in the Single Registry for Social Programs (CadÚnico) and, according to the Ministry of Citizenship, only families with pregnant women or people aged up to 21 years old will be able to receive the funds.

According to the government, only those with an increase in per capita monthly family income in an amount that exceeds up to two and a half times the poverty line (R$ 200 per person) will be excluded from the program.

However, they can receive assistance for another 24 months before being removed.

In Goiás, the number of families registered in the CadÚnico, until June 2021, was 883,682, totaling approximately 2.2 million people.

The Ministry of Citizenship predicts that the average ticket for the program will be R$ 217.18, equivalent to a 20% increase in relation to what is paid by Bolsa Família (R$ 190).

Making a simple calculation, if all these registered families are currently covered, around R$192 million will be injected in the state of Goiás.

Analyzing the help

In an interview with Portal 6, Economist Flávio Guerra stated that financial support should be used by the most vulnerable populations to be able to cover their basic needs.

“This resource goes directly to food, water, gas, energy and even rent. It is aid that helps support the most needy families,” he said.

The economist also does not see this measure as a way to offset the widespread increase in the value of basic products in the country. The injection of the benefit would even generate a little more inflation in the local economy.

“This value is not going to solve all the problems, but it is a way to guarantee the minimum for these families to survive”, he concluded.

According to Flávio Guerra, investing the money in the population would be beneficial to the state’s public coffers, since, by returning to consuming the products, people would pay for the taxes that feed the finances of the government of Goiás.