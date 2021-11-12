Mosque explosion leaves dead and wounded in eastern Afghanistan | World

An explosion in a mosque injured people in Nangarhar province, in eastern Afghanistan, during prayers on Friday (12). A Taliban official confirmed the explosion to Reuters news agency and that there are victims, without giving further details.
Reuters reports at least 12 injured, including the local mullah. The Al Jazeera television network and the Agence France Presse point to 15 wounded, according to a doctor at the local hospital, and claim it was a bomb attack.
The explosion took place in the Spin Ghar district. Nangarhar Province is close to Kabul and is the main stronghold of the Islamic State-Khorasan (EI-K), the Afghan arm of the terrorist group that is a rival to the Taliban.
No one claimed responsibility for the explosion, but the country has suffered a series of deadly attacks since the Taliban’s return to power in August — and the attacks have been claimed by the EI-K.
On Oct. 8, more than 100 people were killed or injured in an explosion at a Shiite mosque in the city of Kunduz in northeastern Afghanistan.
On October 15, an explosion at a Shiite mosque in Kandahar, the country’s second-largest city, left more than 30 dead and 60 injured. (see the video below).
At least 35 people were killed and more than 60 were injured after an explosion inside a Shiite mosque in the southern Afghanistan city of Kandahar
On Nov. 2, an attack on Afghanistan’s largest military hospital left at least 19 dead and 50 wounded in central Kabul, near the former diplomatic zone of the Afghan capital.
Taliban military commander in Kabul, Hamdullah Mokhlis, died in the attack. Mokhlis was a member of the radical Haqqani network and the extremist group’s special forces.
Taliban fighter wounded during explosion at the entrance to a military hospital in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, rescued on November 2, 2021 — Photo: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters