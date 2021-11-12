Mosque explosion wounds in eastern Afghanistan | World

An explosion in a mosque injured people in Nangarhar province, in eastern Afghanistan, during prayers on Friday (12). A Taliban official confirmed the explosion to Reuters news agency and that there are victims, without giving further details.
Reuters reports at least 12 injured, including the local mullah. The Al Jazeera television network points to 15 wounded and claims it was a bomb attack. Agence France Presse says three people died and 15 were injured, according to a doctor at the local hospital.
The explosion took place in the Spin Ghar district. Nangarhar Province is close to the capital Kabul and its capital is Jalalabad, one of the largest cities in Afghanistan.
Nangarhar is the main bastion of the Islamic State-Khorasan (EI-K), the Afghan arm of the terrorist group that is a rival to the Taliban.
No one claimed responsibility for Friday’s explosion, but the country has suffered from bombings since the Taliban’s return to power in August — and the attacks have been claimed by EI-K.
On October 15, an explosion at a mosque in Kandahar, the country’s second largest city, left more than 30 dead and 60 injured. (see the video below).
At least 35 people were killed and more than 60 were injured after an explosion inside a Shiite mosque in the southern Afghanistan city of Kandahar
On Nov. 2, an attack on Afghanistan’s largest military hospital left at least 19 dead and 50 wounded in central Kabul, near the former diplomatic zone of the Afghan capital.
Taliban military commander in Kabul, Hamdullah Mokhlis, died in the attack. Mokhlis was a member of the radical Haqqani network and the extremist group’s special forces.
Taliban fighter wounded during explosion at the entrance to a military hospital in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, rescued on November 2, 2021 — Photo: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters