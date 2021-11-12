Most premature baby in history enters the record books; look!

On July 5, 2020, in Alabama (USA), Curtis Zy-Keith Means was born, at just 21 weeks. This week, he joined Guinness World Records as the most premature baby in history to survive. Now just over a year old, Curtis still needs the help of a tube to feed and breathe.

The baby was born weighing just 420 grams, which is seven times less than the normal weight of a newborn. He was kept on mechanical ventilation (support offered, through a device, to a patient who is unable to breathe spontaneously through normal airways) for three months, and was only able to return home after spending nine months in the hospital.

The mother was still pregnant with twins. The other baby, named C’Asya, died the day after birth. The delivery took place at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. “I’ve been doing this for nearly 20 years, but I’ve never seen a baby this young be as strong as Curtis,” says Dr. Brian Sims, a neonatologist who oversaw the delivery.

(Image: University of Alabama at Birmingham)

Dr. Colm Travers, assistant professor in the university’s division of neonatology, adds that survival at this gestational age has never happened before, so before Curtis was born, his chances of survival would have been well under 1%.

Guinness World Records

Guinness World Records is the book that records world records. The record for the most premature baby in the world was previously held by Richard Hutchinson, from Wisconsin (USA), who was born at 21 weeks and two days. Before Richard, the record remained unbroken for 34 years, held by a boy born in Ottawa, Canada, aged 21 weeks and five days. A typical pregnancy usually lasts 40 weeks.

Below, see a current photo of Curtis with the Guinness plaque, which he received this Wednesday (10).

Source: BBC via Business Insider