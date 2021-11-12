Mother of Marília Mendonça, Murilo Huff and more famous people participate in a cult in honor of the singer; videos | Goiás

A service in honor of Marília Mendonça and her uncle and advisor Abiceli Silveira Dias Filho was held this Thursday (11) at the Assembly of God Church, in Goiânia. The celebration started at 7:50 pm, but was restricted to family and closest friends. The singer died with her uncle and three other people in a plane crash in Minas Gerais.

The ceremony was attended by her mother, Ruth Dias; ex-boyfriend Murilo Ruff; the duos Maiara and Maraisa and Henrique and Juliano and Hugo Henrique. The son of singer Léo Dias Mendonça Ruff, 1 year old, did not attend.

During the service, the duo Maiara and Maraisa went up to the altar to sing a religious song. Maiara got emotional and started to cry in the middle of the song (see video above).

“Thank you God for allowing us to honor our friend. And we will honor it until the end”, said Maiara.

1 of 4 Mother of Marília Mendonça, Murilo Ruff and Maraira in worship in honor of the singer, in Goiânia — Photo: Danielle Oliveira/G1 Mother of Marília Mendonça, Murilo Ruff and Maraira in worship in honor of the singer, in Goiânia — Photo: Danielle Oliveira/G1

The church’s auditorium seats 350 people. Pastor Vilma Mello, one of those who held the celebration, said that she knew Marília and that she always attended church. She also said that she was with Marília’s family the day before her death, when the birthday of the singer’s mother, Ruth Dias, was held. Bishop Oides José do Carmo also participates in the ceremony.

“We are going to worship God. Let us value you, because she is no longer here with us. And the joy we have today is because she went in peace. She met Jesus, so we know she was saved”, said the pastor to g1, before the service.

2 of 4 Henrique and Juliano participate in a service in honor of Marília Mendonça, in Goiânia — Photo: Danielle Oliveira/G1 Henrique and Juliano participate in a service in honor of Marília Mendonça, in Goiânia — Photo: Danielle Oliveira/G1

3 of 4 Marília and Henrique during the recording of the show As Patroas — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks Marília and Henrique during the recording of the show As Patroas — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

A seventh-day mass was also held this night in honor of the singer’s producer, 32-year-old Henrique Bonfim Ribeiro. The ceremony took place in the same church where there was a tribute to Cristiano Araújo, who died in 2015 in a car accident, in Goiás.

Henrique was buried in Salvador, but friends asked that a tribute be held in the capital of Goiás, where he lived for over 10 years.

Thousands of fans visited the Ginásio Goiânia Arena, on Saturday (6), to say goodbye to the artist. After the wake, the bodies followed in procession in Fire Department trucks on the GO-020 to the Parque Memorial Cemetery, where they were buried.

Hundreds of cars and several buses of country couples followed the procession. Burial was closed to family and close friends.

Marília Mendonça was born in Cristianópolis on July 22, 1995. Among her great successes, which made her one of the most listened to singers in the country, are “Infiel”, “De Quem é culpa?” and “I know it by heart”.

4 of 4 Cenipa pilots and technician collect clues from the plane that crashed causing the death of singer Marília Mendonça and four other people — Photo: Carlos Eduardo Alvim/TV Globo Pilots and technician from Cenipa collect clues from the plane that crashed causing the death of singer Marília Mendonça and four other people — Photo: Carlos Eduardo Alvim/TV Globo

