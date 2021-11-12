Moto G Power 2022 has leaked images and specs

Exclusive to the American market, the Moto G Power 2021 gained popularity for offering long battery life and very affordable prices. Because of this, Motorola is already preparing the arrival of the successor in 2022.

This week, the Giznext had access to supposed renderings of the new device of the American brand. In addition, the page revealed the possible specs for the cell phone.

Moto G Power 2022 rearranges the camera module and places it on the side.Source: Giznext/Reproduction

Compared to its predecessor, the Moto G Power 2022 may have changes in the position of the cameras. The module on the back has been moved to the upper left side, while the front camera notch is centered on the display.

Another difference is that the edges are much thicker than what consumers are used to. Something that makes the supposed 6.5-inch LCD screen look smaller than it actually is.

Going back to the back of the Moto G Power 2022, the images indicate that the device will have a biometric sensor integrated into the M logo, a concept adopted by several other branded devices.

With thick edges, the LCD screen of the Moto G Power 2022 should have a 90 Hz refresh rate.Source: Giznext/Reproduction

Moto G Power 2022 Specifications

According to the information in the Giznext, the Moto G Power 2022 can use MediaTek’s Helio G37 or Helio G35 processor. Operating with Android 11, the model should bring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Rumors indicate that the rear camera module must consist of three sensors: 50 MP (main), 2 MP (depth) and 2 MP (macro). Meanwhile, the front camera features an 8 MP sensor.

The device also has a P2 headphone jack (3.5mm) and IP52 certification for dust and splash resistance. Keeping the proposal of the line, the Moto G Power 2022 must have a battery of 5,000 mAh with support for fast charging of 10W.