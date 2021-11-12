Motorola Moto G31 has design revealed in new renderings; leaked price and specs

Update (11/11/2021) – FM

Motorola is preparing to launch a new mid-range cell phone in the “G” series, the Moto G31. Several specifications of the device have already been revealed through leaks over the last month and we know that it will be launched in the national market, as it was approved by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). This Thursday (11), the 91 mobiles released new renderings showing the design of the Moto G31, as well as reinforcing previously speculated details, such as its triple set of cameras. Interestingly, despite the possibility of an OLED screen, its bottom edge is thick — characteristic of smartphones with an LCD display.









economy and market

11 Nov



economy and market

Nov 08

New rumors claim that the Moto G30’s successor screen will be 6.4 inches and will increase its resolution to Full HD+. There is a hole dedicated to the front camera, but there is still no information about its resolution and other technical data. At the rear, however, it is speculated that the main sensor will have 50 MP. The latest leak suggested that the Moto G31 will keep the chipset of its predecessor, that is, the Snapdragon 662, but it is worth remembering that Qualcomm has introduced new platforms recently, so it is still possible to expect Motorola to evolve in this regard. To power this hardware, there will be a 5,000 mAh battery with 10 watt charging support. Android 11 will be pre-installed, but the phone should be eligible for the Android 12 update soon. Other specifications might include a P2 input for headphones; USB-C input; and fingerprint reader on the rear under the “M” mark.





The Moto G31 could be one of Motorola’s first new generation phones. The multinational is also preparing the Moto G71 5G to debut on the market with good technical specifications. For now, there is no release forecast for these devices.

Update (10/01/21) – PM

Moto G31: main specs and price leak on web after design is revealed

Motorola’s next cell phone is already being prepared for launch, and a few hours ago we learned about its design thanks to an approval process involving the device, which should hit stores under the name Moto G31. Now, leaker Anthony, known on Twitter as @TheGalox, has posted some specs of the laptop on the social network, as well as its possible price. According to the post, the entry-level intermediate should have a 50 MP main camera, a 5,000 mAh battery, a 10-watt charger included in the box and also come with a digital reader and Android 11 pre-installed. The final price would be around US$210 (~R$1,145). Motorola G31 – 50mp main camera

– 5000mah battery

– 10w charger

– Fingerprint scanner

– Android 11 ~ $210 pic.twitter.com/6wrbL6a0rz — Anthony (@TheGalox_) October 2, 2021

Among other specs, we can expect a 6.51″ screen, Snapdragon 662 processor with 4GB of RAM and 13MP selfie camera. The launch date for the G31 remains a mystery, but considering the leaks, it shouldn’t. take too long.

Update (10/01/21) – JB Beautiful? Moto G31 appears in real images and has confirmed design

The Moto G31 is getting closer and closer to its official launch. Recently, the smartphone received an important certification that brought many relevant specifications, but today we had an approval published by the Taiwan NCC. The certification body similar to our Anatel revealed the complete design of the Moto G31. Starting with the display, it is noteworthy that the intermediary comes out of the box with a screen that has a hole to accommodate the selfie camera. In addition, there is also P2 port on the top of the smartphone, USB-C input, SIM slot on the left side and volume buttons on the right. Check it out below:

Another important detail is that the digital reader is placed under the manufacturer’s logo on the back and the camera module has the inscription that the main sensor is 50 MP. Two photos still show that the smartphone battery capacity is 4,850 mAh, while the charger appears to be only 10W. For now, the rest of the Moto G31’s specs are still under wraps, but of course that could change within the next few days.





economy and market

01 Oct



economy and market

29 Sep

Original text (09/20/21)

Next release?! Moto G31 comes in certification and has confirmed details

while preparing to launching a new tablet in the Indian market, Motorola also wants to add another smartphone within the Moto G family. The information was confirmed through certifications in WiFi Alliance and NBTC. O official name of the new device is Moto G31, and its numbering is XT2173-2. According to the folks at MySmartPrice, the device should be the direct successor to the Moto G30 4G and NBTC makes it clear that it comes out of the box running Android 11. WiFi Alliance already revealed the presence of 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz dual-band wireless connection, but there is no mention of 5G in the datasheet. See below that the G31 can now be sold in Russia, for example.









Motorola

08 Sep



economy and market

08 Sep

For now, it’s still too early to nail when the Moto G31 will be released, as its certifications are still very early and the manufacturer does not confirm the existence either of the device. Anyway, we are talking about a device aimed at the public that is looking for good value for money. So we shouldn’t be surprised if it comes out of the box with a 90 Hz IPS LCD screen and has a more basic MediaTek processor. Of course, this information can only be confirmed over the next few weeks, since the trend is for the full smartphone technical sheet to be published by some regulatory agency. Looking forward to upcoming Motorola releases? Let us know your opinion here in the comments.

see more