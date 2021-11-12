Multiple myeloma: what is the cancer that caused Cristiana Lôbo’s death

GloboNews journalist Cristiana Lôbo died this Thursday (11/11), aged 64, a victim of multiple myeloma, a type of cancer that affects cells produced by the bone marrow responsible for generating antibodies, increasing the risk of infections and, consequently, making patients more fragile.

Myeloma is more common in the elderly and does not have a specific defined cause. The disease appears to occur due to genetic changes that affect the functioning of cells in the bone marrow. Although there is no cure, multiple myeloma is treatable, which can stabilize the disease, alleviate symptoms and improve the quality of life of patients. In the initial stage, the disease causes no symptoms. When the disease progresses, it can manifest with:

Excessive tiredness;

Weakness;

Somnolence;

moments of confusion;

Purple marks on the skin;

Decreased strength and sensitivity of the fingers and toes;

Increased blood calcium levels;

Pain in bones, especially hips and ribs;

Frequent fractures;

Change in sensitivity, especially in the hands and feet;

Difficulty moving hands or feet.

Changes in the functioning of the kidneys and blood tests may also occur, such as an increase in calcium and a decrease in the amount of blood cells, increasing the risk of anemia.

Diagnosis – The diagnosis of multiple myeloma is made with an examination of the hemogram type, in which changes in the number and characteristics of lymphocytes are observed. Protein electrophoresis may also be indicated to identify the presence of M protein, whose concentration is normally altered in this situation.

Confirmation of the diagnosis is made with a bone marrow biopsy. Thus, it is possible to assess the functioning of the bone marrow and the characteristics of the cells produced. In some cases, it may also be recommended to perform some imaging tests, such as radiography, computed tomography, PET scan and magnetic resonance to assess bone changes.

Treatment – The treatment indicated by the hematologist depends on the state of the cancer. In the initial phase, when there are no symptoms, it may not be necessary any type of treatment, it is just indicated to carry out regular cancer surveillance. In these cases, the doctor may also recommend taking a small amount of bone marrow from the person, to be used later, when symptoms appear.

When the disease is at a more advanced stage, the hematologist may indicate the use of analgesic drugs for pain relief and drugs such as bisphosphonates, bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone, usually associated with chemotherapy. In some cases, cycles of radiotherapy or bone marrow transplantation are recommended to replace cells that have been destroyed.