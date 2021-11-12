Mystery on Etna: body found in a volcano cave may be that of a journalist who disappeared in the 70s

ROME – This Tuesday, in a cave on Mount Etna, Italy, the body of a man aged around 50 was found. The corpse was in an inaccessible cave in what is the largest active volcano in Europe. One of the possibilities investigated by the police is that it is the remains of Italian investigative journalist Mauro de Mauro, who disappeared in the 1970s.

The body was found during police training in Catania, a city south of the volcano. The sniffer dogs that accompanied the activity caught the scent and ended up taking the police to the entrance to the cave where the body was. To the English newspaper The Guardian, Lieutenant Colonel Massimiliano Pacetto described the place:

“It’s a very isolated area. We go there periodically to do our exercises. It was thanks to the sniffer dogs that the body was found,” he said.

Initial investigations indicate the man does not appear to have died a violent death. Authorities believe that the death of the man from Etna must have taken place between the 70s and 90s. years old. Mauro, like the corpse found, had a malformation in the mouth and nose.

The description of the body caught the attention of the journalist’s daughter, Franca De Mauro, who contacted authorities in Catania. Among the suspicions of what may have happened to Mauro de Mauro is that he was murdered by the Italian Mafia for having information about the attack that killed Enrico Mattei, director of ENI, an Italian oil multinational, in 1962.

Mauro de Mauro disappeared in 1970 while investigating Mattei’s death Photo: Disclosure

Mauro de Mauro disappeared after leaving home, on September 16, 1970. At the time, he was working on research for the film ‘O Caso Mattei’, released two years later. An initial investigation into Mattei’s plane crash indicated that it was an accident, caused by a mechanical failure. Another investigation carried out thirty years later, however, indicated that it was a bomb attack.

A DNA test will be carried out to verify whether the body found is the father of Franca De Mauro or not. However, the journalist is just one of several possibilities investigated by the police.

“Right now we’re not excluding anything,” Pacetto told the Guardian.