Nanda Costa shows the faces of her twin babies who are just 21 days old

Actress Nanda Costa enchanted by showing her newborn twin daughters, little Kim and Tiê

The actress Nanda Costa showed a lovely new photo of her twin daughters, newborns Kim and Tiê, just 21 days old. In the registry, it is possible to see the faces of the twin babies. And in the beautiful photo they are lying in the living room and seem to be “talking”.

By showing his daughters with his wife, percussionist Lan Lanh, Nanda Costa said, “Among sisters.” Nanda also revealed that little Kim gives cute little screams when breastfeeding. And when commenting on this, the actress also took the opportunity to talk about the puerperium, the first 40 days after delivery: “Kim sings, my ailments amaze! All clichés are real and puerperium too! Is it true that it passes?”.

Several famous people praised the twin daughters of Nanda and Lan Lanh. Actress Deborah Secco commented: “I can feel the size of love here! It took a huge smile off my face…congratulations once again my loves”. And the actress Nathalia Dill said: “What love!”. The actress and singer Emanuelle Araújo also commented: “Ouch!”.

Singer Aline Wirley also said: “How much love”. And actor Ciro Sales also said: “I can’t handle it with so much love, Fê”. Actress Beth Goulart said: “Beautiful!”. Actress Ana Terra Blanco also commented: “Heart melts all over!”. And the actress Dira Paes said: “Good morning, sweethearts!”.

Netizens also praised the twin daughters of Nanda Costa and Lanh. “Beautiful! May God bless you always”, commented a netizen. And another internet user also said: “Oh moms! How cute your daughters are!”. A netizen commented: “Beautiful cuteness! May God greatly bless you”. And an internet user commented: “No maturity for so much love involved!”. Another Internet user said: “May God bless the lives of your daughters!” A netizen said: “Most beautiful princesses! May God protect them always!”.

