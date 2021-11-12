Natura (NTCO3) starts studies for listing on NYSE and BDRs on B3 (B3SA3)

Natura store (Disclosure)

SAO PAULO – Natura (NTCO3) informed, in a material fact this Thursday (11), that it has started studies to enhance its global presence with a change of its primary listing to NYSE, while maintaining the double listing by means of BDRs listed in B3 (B3SA3).

The fourth largest beauty group in the world, with operations in more than 100 countries, the company stated that the Board of Directors authorized the Group’s Operating Committee to study and present a recommendation for listing on the American stock exchange.

To make this process feasible, the company informed that it is considering the creation of a new holding company for the Group, to be domiciled preferably in the United Kingdom, where the Group already has a relevant presence and where The Body Shop and Avon are headquartered.

Additionally, he highlighted that Natura Cosméticos will continue to be headquartered and domiciled in Brazil and Aesop in Australia.

NYSE Listing Study Details

According to Natura, the proposal under study contemplates that the company’s shareholder base would migrate to a new holding company, through an international corporate restructuring.

Thus, he informed, the company intends to maintain the ownership structure of “one share, one vote”.

“There is no guarantee that the Board of Directors will submit a corporate restructuring proposal to the Company’s shareholders, when the studies are concluded”, he added.

“Any restructuring proposal would be subject to the consent of the majority of the holders of outstanding shares present at the shareholders’ meeting, pursuant to the Novo Mercado Regulation,” he added.

Finally, Natura reinforced that, if the potential reorganization is finally approved by the company’s shareholders, dissenting shareholders will have the right to exercise their withdrawal rights under the Brazilian Corporate Law.

Natura’s expansion abroad

In material fact, the company highlights that “it is proud of its Brazilian heritage and origin”, but that it now obtains more than 70% of its revenue outside Brazil, after the acquisitions of Aesop in 2013, The Body Shop in 2017 and Avon in 2020.

“Following the recent successful capital restructuring, which we believe positions the Group to become investment grade in the near future, the potential corporate reorganization would be a new step in the Group’s strategic planning to continue to access global markets and investors, while remaining committed to the markets in which we operate through our Business Units and Affiliates. These will remain headquartered in their existing jurisdictions”, declared the company in the material fact.

