Natura proposes to exchange B3 for the New York Stock Exchange

THE Natura (NTCO3) will study the exchange of its primary listing of the B3 for NYSE, the New York Stock Exchange, shows a relevant fact sent to the market this Thursday (11).

As a result, shares on the Brazilian stock exchange would be traded via BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts).

The company recalls that more than 70% of its revenue comes from outside Brazil. In recent years, the company accelerated its internationalization, with the acquisitions of Aesop in 2013, The Body Shop in 2017 and the Avon in 2020.

“After the recent successful capital restructuring, which we believe positions the group to achieve investment grade in the near future, the potential corporate reorganization would be a new stage in strategic planning to continue to access global markets and investors”, justifies .

The company also lists six reasons for making the change:

allow Natura to increase its visibility and reach, and expand its “Commitment to Life 2030” sustainability agenda;

increase access to global investors and further diversify its shareholder base, while maintaining a dual listing via BDRs listed on B3;

expand coverage by market analysts;

improve the liquidity of its shares and access new sources of funding;

better align its corporate and capital structure with the global operating presence.

“The proposal under study contemplates that the company’s shareholder base would migrate to a new holding company, through an international corporate restructuring. The company intends to maintain the shareholding structure of one share, one vote”, he informs.

In addition, Natura says that if the potential reorganization is approved by the company’s shareholders, dissenting shareholders will have the right to exercise withdrawal rights under the Brazilian Corporate Law.

